Crack in UK oil pipe roils crude trading from US to Asia

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
London
THE effects of a hairline crack in one of the world's most important oil conduits is rippling through crude markets from Europe to the US and Asia.
The Forties Pipeline System is being shut after the fault was discovered near Aberdeen, Scotland. That pushed global benchmark
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo