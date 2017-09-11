Days of oil market's plastic fantasy may be numbered

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
KENYA'S mountains of plastic bags might not seem central to oil's grand narrative, but they are. Last week, the East African country banned almost everything about them: making them, importing them, selling them, using them, with penalties of up to four years in jail or fines up to US$38,000.
