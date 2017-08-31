Elon Musk's battery demand boom lifts Japan supplier Tanaka

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Tokyo
AS Elon Musk pushes out from his California base to make electric vehicles ubiquitous, a company halfway around the world and deep in the depths of the battery supply chain is riding his wake.
Tanaka Chemical Corp, which has a long history in developing battery materials,
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal