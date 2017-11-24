You are here
Elon Musk's giant battery ready for testing
Power packs installed on a site near a wind farm north of Adelaide will be energised in the coming days
Sydney
BILLIONAIRE Elon Musk's giant battery being built in the Australian outback will be energised in the coming days and begin testing, indicating that Tesla Inc is on track to meet a 100-day self-imposed deadline to install the system.
Tesla power packs have now been fully
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg