You are here
Europe's coal power vanishing fast as cost of switch to green energy dives
UK takes lead as several countries phase out coal with policies in place to end its use in power generation
London
THE long goodbye for coal in Europe is accelerating as the cost of shifting to green energy plunges.
Companies including Drax Group plc, Steag GmbH to Uniper SE are closing or converting coal-burning generators at a record pace from Austria to the UK, made obsolete by
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg