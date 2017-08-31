You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Explosion reported at flood-hit Arkema plant in Texas

Thursday, August 31, 2017 - 18:23

[AUSTIN, Texas] Two explosions were reported on Thursday at the flood-hit Arkema SA chemical plant in Crosby, Texas, and a sheriff's deputy was taken to a hospital after inhaling chemicals, the company said.

The company said it was notified at approximately 2am, by the Harris County Emergency Operations Center of two explosions and black smoke coming from the plant in Crosby.

"Organic peroxides are extremely flammable and, as agreed with public officials, the best course of action is to let the fire burn itself out," the company said.

"We want local residents to be aware that product is stored in multiple locations on the site, and a threat of additional explosion remains. Please do not return to the area within the evacuation zone."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said on its Twitter feed the deputy had been taken to the hospital and nine others drove themselves to the hospital as a precaution.

The company evacuated remaining workers at the damaged plant on Tuesday, and Harris County ordered the evacuation of residents within a 1.5-mile (2.4 km) radius of the plant, which makes organic peroxides used in the production of plastic resins, polystyrene, paints and other products.

REUTERS
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Energy & Commodities

South Korea's SK Innovation starts production of batteries with more nickel

Gold inches lower as US dollar gains on strong US economic data

Gasoline hits US$2/gallon as Harvey wreaks havoc on refiners, crude stable

Noble Group seen picking oil unit buyer in Sept: sources

Freeport, Indonesia to end years of wrangling over mining rights

Hurricane Harvey wreaks havoc on US petrol supply and prices

Editor's Choice

BT_20170831_JLUBS_3064078.jpg
Aug 31, 2017
Government & Economy

'Relax': Nobel Laureate's advice to Singaporeans anxious about jobs

BT_20170831_YCGRAB31_3063965.jpg
Aug 31, 2017
Transport

Toyota unit invests in Grab to power big data push

BT_20170831_UWELECTION31_3063932.jpg
Aug 31, 2017
Government & Economy

Three applications already in the bag

Most Read

1 Singapore dollar surges against US dollar as central bankers keep mum on policy
2 LTA frees up land meant for Singapore Underground Road System
3 StarHub unveils 'mesh network' Google WiFi
4 Second agency merger in two months fans talk of further consolidation
5 Singapore dollar rallies for the fourth day on safe haven appeal
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

qantas2.jpg
Aug 31, 2017
Transport

Singapore's gain is Dubai's loss as Qantas tweaks Kangaroo Route

SIA 18164456.jpg
Aug 31, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Aug 31, 2017
Real Estate

Update: Average DC rate up 13.8% for non-landed residential use, 3.8% for commercial

Aug 31, 2017
Government & Economy

Alan Chan reappointed LTA chairman; six new names join board

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening