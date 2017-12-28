You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Financial oil trading booms, especially in the United States

Thu, Dec 28, 2017 - 3:28 PM

[SINGAPORE] Financial oil trading is booming, hitting records this year, with volumes in US contracts outpacing growth elsewhere on the back of the US shale oil boom.

Trading data in Thomson Reuters Eikon shows 2017 volumes for US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) front-month futures, the most exchanged contracts, will hit a record of nearly 150 million.

This is more than double the 71 million trades for spot Brent futures, the international benchmark, further widening a gap that has yawned open as US crude output has surged nearly 70 per cent over the past five years.

The trend is also showing in market open interest, the number of daily open contracts across all months, where WTI started edging ahead of Brent in September.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Oil producers use derivative markets to lock in profits while buyers aim to protect themselves against rising prices, with liquidity further boosted by a raft of sophisticated trading strategies and speculation by investors.

"US shale oil epitomises the modern way of dealing with things," said Matt Stanley, a fuel broker with brokerage Freight Investor Services (FIS) in Dubai.

"Producers in the USA have a plethora of modern tools available, allowing them to hedge forward production (and) make use of traditional (oil) reserve base lending arrangements, of which many ... will have caveats in them that forward production is to be hedged prior to release of funds for investment."

US crude output is fast approaching 10 million barrels per day, with only top exporter Saudi Arabia and top producer Russia churning out more.

As new producers trade US crude futures and more hedge funds offer their services to producers, WTI volumes have run away, leaving Brent behind.

Outside the United States, Middle East producers - which mostly price their crude off Brent - barely hedge output.

Enjoying low production costs, their largely government-owned oil firms sell most of their crude in long-term supply deals under fixed official selling prices (OSP).

Asia's big buyers from China to Japan - the biggest customers for Middle East oil - also use futures markets very little, resulting in far lower derivative market activity during Asian trading hours.

But things might change. In Iraq, Opec's second biggest producer, state-owned oil company SOMO may start hedging some of its output as a way to protect government revenue against the risk of falling oil prices.

"All eyes will be on the first Middle East producers to really start hedging their production next year," FIS's Stanley said. "Then the market share battle is well and truly on."

REUTERS
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Energy & Commodities

Gold hits 1-month high as US dollar weakens further

Oil prices near 2015 highs on tight market

In Pakistan, questions raised over GE's flagship power turbines

Cofco says blast at Argentine port kills employee, injures others

Mega-miners will find good things in small packages

Oil remains near 2015 highs on tight outlook

Editor's Choice

sgsklylineA0J7259.jpg
Dec 28, 2017
SME

SMEs see brighter skies in the new year

sg.jpg
Dec 28, 2017
Real Estate

Govt trims industrial land supply after market responds to previous spike

Dec 28, 2017
Real Estate

Oxley unit takes stake in Australian developer

Most Read

1 Bitcoin extends selloff as investors pare bets in holiday season
2 Stocks to watch: Keppel Corp, Sembcorp Marine, Q&M Dental
3 Ex-Keppel lawyer secretly cooperated with US in bribery probe: documents
4 Bitcoin price resumes slide after biggest rally in two weeks
5 SembMarine sells West Rigel rig for US$500m, but takes S$24m loss
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

2017-07-17T044630Z_1793432446_RC17A1DC0E70_RTRMADP_3_KEPPEL-CORP-RESULTS.JPG
Dec 28, 2017
Companies & Markets

Ex-Keppel lawyer secretly cooperated with US in bribery probe: documents

Main Airport Center - Facade.jpg
Dec 28, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Dec 28, 2017
Real Estate

Hillview Rise, Sengkang Central private housing sites up for tender

Main Airport Center - Facade.jpg
Dec 28, 2017
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand, Lum Chang acquire Frankfurt office building for 234.3m euros in cash

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening