Germany picks up tab when its consumers use less electricity

Wed, Dec 27, 2017 - 5:50 AM

Prices were "negative" for much of Sunday and Christmas Day on the EPEX Spot, a major trading exchange, because of low demand, warm weather and strong breezes resulting in a surge in wind power.
Berlin

GERMANY has spent US$200 billion over the past two decades to promote cleaner sources of electricity. That enormous investment is now having an unexpected impact - consumers are now actually paid to use power on occasion, as was the case over the weekend.

