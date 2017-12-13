You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Global investors launch climate plan to pressure gas emitters

Tue, Dec 12, 2017 - 9:58 PM

[PARIS] A group of more than 200 global investors, including banking giant HSBC and French insurer AXA, are following through on a promise to fight climate change by pressuring the biggest gas emitters on the issue.

On Tuesday, a coalition of 237 companies announced the launch of "Climate Action 100+", a five-year initiative aimed at engaging 100 of the world's largest corporate greenhouse gas emitters to step up action on climate change.

The plan will focus on three key measures: "to improve governance on climate change, curb emissions and strengthen climate-related financial disclosures," the press statement announcing the plan read.

French insurer Axa also announced Tuesday it would speed up its move away from the carbon sector, divesting some 2.5 billion euros (S$3.98 billion) from companies which derive more than 30% of their revenues from coal.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Among the companies targeted are large oil and gas companies such as BP, Chevron and Coal India, firms in the transport sector like Airbus, Ford and Volkswagen, and mining and steel groups like ArcelorMittal, BHP Billiton and Glencore.

The energy sector is responsible for three quarters of greenhouse gas emissions on the planet.

"Moving 100 of the world's largest corporate greenhouse gas emitters to align their business plans with the goals of the Paris Agreement will have considerable ripple effects," Anne Simpson, Investment Director of Sustainability at CalPERS, said in a statement.

"Our collaborative engagements with the largest emitters will spur actions across all sectors as companies work to avoid being vulnerable to climate risk and left behind." During the five years, investors will monitor companies on the list to see how closely they follow through with implementing the climate measures. They will be removed once enough progress has been made.

The 237 companies have a combined market capitalisation of over US$6.3 trillion, which includes 150 financial firms that are responsible for assets of over US$81.7 trillion.

"Climate change is a material and systemic risk no long-term investor can afford to ignore," said Stephanie Maier, director of HSBC's Responsible Investment.

The announcement was made as French President Emmanuel Macron is hosting world leaders in Paris for talks two years to the day since the Paris agreement to curb climate change.

The meetings focus on marshalling public and private funds to speed the move to a low-carbon economy.

In July, investors had urged world governments to support and fully implement the agreement, saying that "the mitigation of climate change is essential for the safeguarding of our investments".

AFP
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Energy & Commodities

Ley Choon wins S$19.6m PUB contract

Explosion at major Austrian gas hub, one dead

Saudis are said to plan 80% gasoline price jump in January

Indonesia's Pertamina expects to import up to 250,000 bpd of crude oil in 2018

Brent oil jumps above US$65 for first time since 2015 on pipe halt

Canada's British Columbia moves ahead with mega dam project

Editor's Choice

BT_20171212_JLDIGIBANKUTU3_3216696.jpg
Dec 12, 2017
Banking & Finance

Banks sing auld lang syne amid existential question: what is a bank?

BT_20171212_ASTRAFI12_3216587.jpg
Dec 12, 2017
Companies & Markets

Trafigura sees higher volatility in oil market next year

BT_20171212_SHEQUITIES12_3216562.jpg
Dec 12, 2017
Companies & Markets

Asian equities set for 'bullish' road ahead driven by earnings

Most Read

1 Broker's take: CIMB unsurprised by ComfortDelGro's Lion City Rental deal, maintains 'hold'
2 HDB launches tender for exec condo at Sumang Walk
3 Stock market rally set to continue but all eyes on bitcoin
4 Banks sing auld lang syne amid existential question: what is a bank?
5 Clearbridge Health prices IPO at S$0.28 a share, trading to start on Dec 18
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_retail_111217_67.jpg
Dec 12, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore retail sales continue decline with 0.1% slowdown in October

BP_retail_111217_67.jpg
Dec 12, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

dt-cairnhill_heights_1.jpg
Dec 12, 2017
Real Estate

Cairnhill Heights in District 9 seeking more than S$80m in collective sale tender

BP_LAND_111217_29.jpg
Dec 12, 2017
Real Estate

HDB launches tender for exec condo at Sumang Walk

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening