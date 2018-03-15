You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Gold edges lower on political drama and firming dollar

Thu, Mar 15, 2018 - 7:16 AM

2018-02-16T164533Z_92599823_RC17AF5DB470_RTRMADP_3_ACACIA-MINING-M-A-CHINESE (1).JPG
Gold prices edged lower on Wednesday, pressured by a recovering dollar and an expectation of higher interest rates, but supported by safe-haven buying after the sudden dismissal of US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Gold prices edged lower on Wednesday, pressured by a recovering dollar and an expectation of higher interest rates, but supported by safe-haven buying after the sudden dismissal of US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

Spot gold declined 0.1 per cent at US$1,324.40 per ounce by 1.36pm EST (1736 GMT), earlier touching US$1,330.02, its highest since March 7.

US gold futures for April delivery settled down US$1.50, 0.1 per cent, at US$1,325.60 per ounce.

"The political uncertainty has limited the downside price risk for gold in a raising rates environment, as opposed to driving prices significantly higher," said Suki Cooper, Standard Chartered Bank precious metals analyst.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Rising interest rates tend to make gold less attractive since it does not bear interest.

Technical Fibonacci support for gold was at US$1,317.20 an ounce with resistance at US$1,336.30, said analysts at ScotiaMocatta in a note.

Gold is seen as a safe haven during times of political and financial uncertainty and benefited on Tuesday when President Donald Trump fired Mr Tillerson after a series of public rifts over policy, replacing him with loyalist CIA Director Mike Pompeo.

Investors have switched to become more risk-averse following the unexpected news of Mr Tillerson's dismissal and the appointment of Mr Pompeo, said OCBC analyst Barnabas Gan.

The US dollar inched higher against major currencies, recovering from a decline caused by the dismissal of Tillerson.

A stronger dollar makes commodities priced in the greenback more expensive for holders of other currencies.

"Pompeo is a supporter of Trump's trade policy and could help advance his agenda of imposing it on US trading partners ... all this uncertainty and risk aversion leaves gold as a safe haven option," Mr Gan added.

Supporting gold was news that Trump was seeking to impose tariffs on up to US$60 billion of Chinese imports and will target the technology and telecommunications sectors.

Meanwhile, data on Tuesday showed US consumer prices cooled in February amid a decline in petrol prices and a moderation in the cost of rental accommodation, the latest indication that an anticipated pick-up in inflation probably will be gradual.

Inflation is a key economic factor the US central bank considers when deciding monetary policy. A strong US inflation reading could raise expectations for future interest rate increases, pressuring on non-yielding bullion.

In other precious metals, silver was barely changed at US$16.53 per ounce.

Platinum was flat at US$960.60 an ounce after touching US$973.20, a one-week high, and palladium dropped 0.2 per cent to US$988.70, reaching a near two-week high earlier at US$1006.30.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Oil down slightly in choppy session on mixed US crude stocks data

PCS opens US$80m naphtha import facilities on Jurong Island

Tokyo Gas wins destination flexibility from new Malaysia LNG purchase

China's steel production up despite govt's winter curbs

Opec acknowledges scale of shale boom as supply outstrips demand

PCS opens US$80m naphtha import facilities on Jurong Island

Editor's Choice

m882444.JPG
Mar 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Banks commit to reskill, redeploy staff amid tech changes

Mar 15, 2018
Real Estate

IOI Properties removes HK Land as partner for prime CBD project

cs-generic-Budget2018-26.jpg
Mar 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Global trade war biggest risk for Singapore, say economists

Most Read

1 Grab Financial could disrupt banking sector
2 3 biggest property agencies band together to form online platform for agents, consumers
3 Singapore tops global smart city performance ranking in 2017: study
4 Singapore condo resale prices up 1.9% in February, units sold jump 11.3%: SRX Property
5 Graduate under-employment rises as more take to the gig economy
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

cs-generic-Budget2018-27.jpg
Mar 15, 2018
SME

Singapore small businesses more upbeat about prospects this year: CPA Australia

Mar 15, 2018
Stocks

Singapore shares enter afternoon session lower on Thursday; STI at 3,520.87, down 0.5% on day

Mar 15, 2018
Consumer

Case partners Carousell to improve consumer protection in online market for used cars

2018-03-15T000842Z_1570398818_RC1AC90B1590_RTRMADP_3_AMAZON-COM-RATINGS.JPG
Mar 15, 2018
Consumer

Regulators raid Amazon Japan on suspicion of anti-trust violation

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening