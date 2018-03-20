You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Gold falls for 4th day as US dollar stays firm ahead of Fed meeting

Tue, Mar 20, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180320_ATGOLD20_3357035.jpg
A two-day Federal Open Market Committee meeting begins on Tuesday, with the US central bank expected to hike interest rates for the first time this year.

Bengaluru

GOLD prices extended losses into a fourth session on Monday and hit a more than two-week low, with the dollar remaining supported as investors expect the US Federal Reserve to raise interest rates this week.

Spot gold was down 0.2 per cent at US$1,310.03 per ounce at 0735 GMT. Prices fell to US$1,307.51 earlier in the session, their lowest since March 1. US gold futures for April delivery dropped 0.2 per cent to US$1,309.40 per ounce.

"I think the overall economic recovery is good enough for the (US) central bank to consider a faster pace of normalisation of monetary policies," said Mark To, head of research at Hong Kong's Wing Fung Financial Group.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

A two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting begins on Tuesday, with the US central bank expected to hike interest rates for the first time this year.

"It is somehow expected and is already priced in the market so I stick to my prediction that precious metals, with gold included, are going to have range-bound trading, unless something really surprising happens," said Mr To.

With a 25 basis point rate hike seen as a done deal, one key focus is on whether Fed policy makers forecast four rate hikes this year instead of the three they had projected at December meeting.

Gold is highly sensitive to rising US interest rates, becoming less attractive to investors as it does not bear interest.

The dollar inched higher against a basket of major peers on Monday as traders braced for the Fed meeting and as the increased threat of trade protectionism kept markets on edge.

The dollar index was up 0.1 per cent at 90.302. On Friday, it hit a two-week high near 90.38, following strong US economic data.

"Potential market headwinds from the underlying (susceptibility) to risk-appetite, heightened (geo) political tensions, inflation concerns, Russia tensions, to name a few, could help keep the floor on gold prices in check," Stephen Innes, APAC trading head at OANDA, said in a note.

Gold speculators cut their net long position by 16,153 contracts to 145,659 contracts, according to the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data. This was the smallest net long position since early January.

Among other precious metals, silver was down 0.3 per cent at US$16.26 per ounce and palladium inched 0.1 per cent lower to US$993.90 per ounce.

Platinum was 0.5 per cent lower at US$938.49 per ounce after falling to its lowest since Jan 3 at US$936.50. REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Oil dips as Wall Street dives; tensions over Iran support crude

Aramco eyes local IPO, may spike overseas listing: report

Brazil fuel imports to fall from record as Petrobras cuts prices

Gold hits two-week low ahead of Fed meeting but seen bouncing

Brazil fuel imports to fall from record as Petrobras cuts prices

Gold prices edge down as US dollar stays firm ahead of Fed meeting

Editor's Choice

BT_20180320_JQALI20_3357470.jpg
Mar 20, 2018
Technology

Alibaba pumps US$2b into Lazada to wage war in SEA e-commerce market

BP_Powell_200318_3.jpg
Mar 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Markets wait for Jerome Powell to set the tone

BP_Pacific Mansion_200318_6.jpg
Mar 20, 2018
Banking & Finance

Kwek and Quek entities secure Pacific Mansion for S$980m

Most Read

1 GuocoLand, Hong Leong group bag Pacific Mansion for S$980m, in second-biggest ever en bloc deal
2 Stocks to watch: StarHub, Noble, Keppel Corp
3 MAS fines StanChart Singapore, StanChart Trust S$6.4m in total for breaches
4 OCBC builds S$240m regional data centre
5 Hong Kong's richest woman loses half her wealth on stock plunge
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180320_JQALI20_3357470.jpg
Mar 20, 2018
Technology

Alibaba pumps US$2b into Lazada to wage war in SEA e-commerce market

BP_Powell_200318_3.jpg
Mar 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Markets wait for Jerome Powell to set the tone

BP_StanChart_200318_5.jpg
Mar 20, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS fines StanChart units S$6.4m for breach of money laundering, terror financing rules

BP_Pacific Mansion_200318_6.jpg
Mar 20, 2018
Banking & Finance

Kwek and Quek entities secure Pacific Mansion for S$980m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening