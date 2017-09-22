You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Gold gains amid North Korea concerns, but heads for 2nd weekly decline

Fri, Sep 22, 2017 - 12:46 PM

[BENGALURU] Gold rebounded from a four-week low on Friday as the latest twist in tensions between the United States and North Korea prompted investors to seek out the safe-haven asset.

The metal was, however, headed for a second weekly decline.

Spot gold was up 0.4 per cent at US$1,296.58 an ounce, as of 0408 GMT. In the previous session, it marked its lowest since Aug 25 at US$1287.61.

US gold futures for December delivery climbed 0.4 per cent to US$1,299.80 an ounce.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

US President Donald Trump ordered new sanctions against North Korea on Thursday and Pyongyang's leader defiantly vowed to persist with its nuclear and missile programmes and said it would consider measures against the United States.

On Friday, North Korea's Kim Jong Un said in a rare statement the country will consider the "highest level of hard-line countermeasure in history" against the US in response to Trump's threat to "totally destroy" the North.

"Recent fiery rhetoric between the North Koreans and President Trump has led to a mild rebound in the gold price, but not enough to breach the important US$1,300/oz mark," said John Sharma, economist at National Australia Bank.

"It appears there is some concern among market participants about these comments, but they are discounted somewhat given past examples of bluster between these protagonists," Mr Sharma said.

North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho said on Friday he believes the North could consider a hydrogen bomb test on the Pacific Ocean of an unprecedented scale.

The US dollar and Asian stocks fell on Friday against the backdrop of these tensions while the Japanese yen and Swiss franc gained on the possibility of North Korea conducting another nuclear test.

"The dollar yen's pullback has supported gold on this move higher," a Hong-Kong based trader said.

Geopolitical risks can boost demand for safe-haven assets such as gold and the Japanese yen.

Spot gold may end its current weak bounce around a resistance at US$1,299 per ounce and then fall towards a support at US$1,281, said Reuters technicals analyst Wang Tao.

Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.73 per cent to 852.24 tonnes on Thursday.

Silver inched 0.2 per cent higher at US$16.98 an ounce, after falling to its lowest since Aug 25 in the previous session.

Platinum gained up to 0.6 per cent at US$941.12 an ounce, while palladium rose 0.4 per cent to US$913.90 an ounce.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Rio in massive share buyback after coal mines sale

Oil settles flat as unease builds ahead of Opec meeting

Poor showing by Singapore firms on WWF's palm-oil scorecard

SP Group ties up with two overseas startups

Oil traders draining key storage hub as demand booms

Citigroup upbeat on commodities over the rest of the year

Editor's Choice

BT_20170922_CCT_3097620.jpg
Sep 22, 2017
Real Estate

CCT climbs CBD ladder with S$2.1b purchase of Asia Square Tower 2

yaohui-mrera-0790.jpg
Sep 22, 2017
Real Estate

ERA Realty marks return to SGX

Sep 22, 2017
Energy & Commodities

Poor showing by Singapore firms on WWF's palm-oil scorecard

Most Read

1 Great Eastern's 3-year 2.05% endowment plan selling well: company official
2 Poh Tiong Choon chairman makes S$1.30/shr takeover offer
3 CCT to buy Asia Square Tower 2 for S$2.09b
4 Singapore's small car COE rebounds on strong demand
5 Stocks to watch: Keppel Corp, ST Engineering, UEL
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

JK_generics15.jpg
Sep 22, 2017
Banking & Finance

CPF members to benefit from extension of 4% minimum interest rate

Sep 22, 2017
Government & Economy

PM Lee opens YCH's new Supply Chain City logistics facility in Jurong West

IMG-20170829-WA0001.jpg
Sep 22, 2017
Companies & Markets

SingHaiyi-led group wins Sun Rosier tender for S$271m

Sep 22, 2017
Companies & Markets

Hot Stock: Tat Hong shares surge 12.3% after trading resumes

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening