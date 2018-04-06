You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Gold prices drop as US-China trade tensions ease

Fri, Apr 06, 2018 - 6:33 AM

2017-12-15T165145Z_730354095_RC1AA6342E60_RTRMADP_3_GLOBAL-METALS.JPG
Gold prices dropped on Thursday as safe-haven demand eased for bullion after the United States and China signaled willingness to negotiate a trade dispute instead of hitting each other with tariffs that might slow economic activity in both countries.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Gold prices dropped on Thursday as safe-haven demand eased for bullion after the United States and China signaled willingness to negotiate a trade dispute instead of hitting each other with tariffs that might slow economic activity in both countries.

Investors put money back into equities, sending global stock markets higher, while the dollar strengthened, making gold more expensive for users of other currencies.

"Trade tensions have moderated overnight a little bit and equities are higher, and that puts pressures on the precious metals," said Chris Gaffney, president of world markets at Everbank.

The slide in gold prices created a negative technical picture that encouraged further selling, FOREX.com's Fawad Razaqzada added.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Spot gold declined 0.5 per cent at $1,325.81 by 1:38 p.m. EDT (1738 GMT). During the session, gold hit a one-week low of $1,322.40.

US gold futures for June delivery settled down $11.70, or 0.9 per cent, at $1,328.50 per ounce.

On Wednesday, gold had surged to $1,348.06 after Beijing threatened to retaliate against proposed US tariffs on Chinese imports worth around $50 billion with its own duties on US products including soybeans, planes, cars, whiskey and chemicals.

Both Washington and Beijing later said they were willing to negotiate a resolution.

President Donald Trump's top economic adviser called the announcements by the two countries mere opening proposals and suggested the US tariffs may never go into effect, while China's ambassador in Washington said Beijing's preference was to resolve the dispute through talks.

"That $1,350-$1,360 has been a pretty stubborn resistance level and there hasn't been enough of a catalyst to push it through there," said Tyler Richey, co-editor of the Sevens Report.

Investors were looking to US jobs data on Friday for new direction on prices. Strong employment and wage growth would encourage the US Federal Reserve to raise US interest rates more aggressively and push gold prices lower.

Gold is sensitive to rising rates because they push up bond yields, reducing the attractiveness of non-yielding bullion, and tend to boost the dollar, in which gold is priced.

Trading volumes were likely to be lower however with markets in mainland China, the world's largest gold consumer, closed on Thursday and Friday for the Tomb Sweeping Day holiday.

Meanwhile, spot silver increased 0.4 per cent at US$16.35 an ounce earlier hitting US$16.17, a two-week low.

Platinum lost 0.4 per cent at US$908.50 an ounce after touching US$901.50, its lowest since December.

Palladium dropped 2.3 per cent at US$903 an ounce after hitting a new 6-1/2-month low at US$899.50.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Oil climbs with equities, Saudi Arabia hikes crude prices

Keppel Electric wins most market share in electricity retail market in 2017

'Energy islands' among new solar energy projects launched

Merger of Alliance Mineral, Tawana proposed to create mid-tier lithium play

Qatar says too early to exit Opec oil cuts as investment still low

BHP quits World Coal Association over climate clash

Editor's Choice

BT_20180406_LKDAIRYFARM__3382880.jpg
Apr 6, 2018
Real Estate

Dairy Farm joins billion-dollar en bloc list with asking price of over S$1.68b

LZW_7488_edited.jpg
Apr 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Government monitoring trade spat; Singapore, KL may gain from trade diversion

BT_20180406_VIWAHLOON6_3382800.jpg
Apr 6, 2018
SME

French giant Vinci buys majority stake in Singapore engineering firm for S$250m

Most Read

1 Scoot flight returns to Singapore safely after 'alleged bomb threat on board'
2 Micron breaks ground on new flash memory fabrication plant in Singapore
3 Rate hike fears pushing home buyers to fixed-rate loans
4 Far East Consortium bags The Estoril at S$223.94m
5 Tan Chuan-Jin to head Healthway Medical's new advisory board
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

nmtrump.jpg
Apr 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Trump urges US$100b in new China tariffs, stoking tensions

BT_20180406_LKDAIRYFARM__3382880.jpg
Apr 6, 2018
Real Estate

Dairy Farm joins billion-dollar en bloc list with asking price of over S$1.68b

Apr 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

OCBC chief Samuel Tsien gets 15.6% rise in salary in 2017

LZW_7488_edited.jpg
Apr 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Government monitoring trade spat; Singapore, KL may gain from trade diversion

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening