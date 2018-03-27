You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Gold rises to five-week high on trade war, geopolitical woes

Spot gold on Monday rose to as much as US$1,350.76 per ounce, the highest since Feb 19
Tue, Mar 27, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180327_SMLGOLD27_3367015.jpg
The yellow metal also received support on Monday from fresh tensions between Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Houthi militia.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Bengaluru

GOLD prices rose to a five-week high on Monday as the threat of a trade war between the United States and China weighed on the dollar and equity markets, driving investors to seek refuge in safe-haven assets.

Spot gold rose 0.1 per cent to US$1,348.66 per ounce at 0419 GMT. Price rose to as much as US$1,350.76 per ounce, the highest since Feb 19.

Gold rose 2.6 per cent last week, its biggest weekly gain since September 2017. US gold futures for April delivery fell 0.1 per cent to US$1,348.80 per ounce.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Fears of a trade war between the US and China battered Asian shares again on Monday, keeping the safe-haven yen near a 16-month peak. The dollar index , which measures the greenback against six major currencies, was down 0.1 per cent at 89.39.

Last week, US President Donald Trump signed a memorandum that could impose tariffs on up to US$60 billion of Chinese goods, while China declared plans to levy additional duties on up to US$3 billion of US imports in response to US tariffs on steel and aluminium.

"It's hard not to stay long gold with geopolitical risk now registering in the danger zone as an escalation of a trade war and John Bolton's appointment unambiguously raised short-term market risks to a whole new level," Stephen Innes, APAC trading head at OANDA, said in a note.

Mr Trump named Mr Bolton, who has previously advocated using military force against North Korea and Iran, as his national security adviser last week, provoking strong reactions worldwide.

A senior Iranian official, on Sunday, called the move "shameful", The yellow metal also received support early on Monday from fresh tensions between Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Houthi militia, said a Hong Kong-based trader.

Saudi air defences shot down seven ballistic missiles fired by Houthi militia on Sunday, with debris killing a man in what was the first death in the capital during the Saudi-led coalition's three-year military campaign in Yemen.

"Gold is going to be headline driven for the moment... so we are going to keep an eye out for any new information," the trader added.

Gold is sought as a store of value during times of political and financial uncertainty, while a weaker US dollar makes dollar-denominated bullion cheaper for holders of other currencies.

Meanwhile, speculators cut their net long positions in the week to March 20 by 23,822 contracts to 121,838 contracts, US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data showed on Friday. The data does not reflect the buying interest that occurred during the latter part of last week.

In other precious metals, silver gained 0.5 per cent to US$16.60 per ounce; while platinum was up 0.2 per cent at US$948.99 per ounce. Palladium rose 0.1 per cent to US$977.10 per ounce. REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Oil prices dip on profit taking after last week's rally

Shell plans solar panels for its Singapore units

Shanghai oil futures make strong debut, but crude prices dip on trade fears

China imports of US ethanol surge ahead of tariff threat

China willing to step up communications with EU on steel

Oil prices fall as US trade dispute with China looms

Editor's Choice

BT_20180327_ABCDG27_3367325.jpg
Mar 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Is deal boon or bane for taxis? Jury is still out

BT_20180327_NRBOEING27OPXO_3367192.jpg
Mar 27, 2018
Transport

SIA takes delivery of first 787-10 to fend off regional rivals

BT_20180327_ASSHELL_3367392.jpg
Mar 27, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Shell plans solar panels for its Singapore units

Most Read

1 Grab buys Uber's South-east Asia business; Uber gets 27.5% stake in Grab
2 Competition Commission says not received notification from Grab, Uber on South-east Asia merger
3 315 units of The Tapestry in Tampines snapped up
4 315 units of CDL's new project The Tapestry sold at launch
5 First fintech to list on Singapore bourse Ayondo debuts at S$0.24
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180327_JQGRAB277SZP_3367401.jpg
Mar 27, 2018
Technology

Uber's exit a reminder to startups: you can't burn cash indefinitely

cs-generic-Pinnacle18.jpg
Mar 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore factory output beats expectations; grows 8.9% in Feb

BT_20180327_ABCDG27_3367325.jpg
Mar 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Is deal boon or bane for taxis? Jury is still out

Mar 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Datapulse 'committed' to good governance amid diversification plans, say directors

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening