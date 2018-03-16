You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Gold slips as dollar gains on US jobs data, political tensions underpin

Fri, Mar 16, 2018 - 7:24 AM

2017-12-15T165145Z_730354095_RC1AA6342E60_RTRMADP_3_GLOBAL-METALS.JPG
Gold prices dipped on Thursday, under pressure from a stronger US dollar, although tensions between Britain and Russia limited the precious metal's decline a day after it hit a one-week high.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Gold prices dipped on Thursday, under pressure from a stronger US dollar, although tensions between Britain and Russia limited the precious metal's decline a day after it hit a one-week high.

The dollar rose versus a currency basket as traders, awaiting next week's Federal Reserve meeting, eyed data that showed the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits fell last week.

Moscow said it would retaliate against London's move to expel 23 Russian diplomats over a nerve toxin attack on a Russian former double agent in Britain.

Spot gold was down 0.5 per cent at US$1,317.52 per ounce by 1.40 pm EST (1740 GMT), edging away from Wednesday's one-week high, while US gold futures for April delivery settled down US$7.80, or 0.6 per cent, at US$1,317.80 per ounce.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The headwinds gold faces are people starting to talk about the interest rate increase and the possibility of a fourth interest rate hike," said Chris Gaffney, president of world markets at EverBank.

Gold is highly sensitive to rising US interest rates, because it becomes less attractive to investors since it does not bear interest. A stronger dollar makes dollar-priced gold costlier for investors using other currencies.

"Gold is finding support from the escalating political crisis between the UK and Russia," Commerzbank said in a note, but added it could face headwinds after the US president's new economic adviser Larry Kudlow had spoken out in favor of a strong dollar.

While some market participants said the dollar strengthened after Mr Kudlow's comments, others questioned the net effect of his statements.

"I think Kudlow's comments will probably support more of a trade war rhetoric than a stronger dollar," said a Hong Kong-based trader, adding "gold needs to close above the US$1,330 level to start getting some traction."

US stocks opened higher, supported by strong economic data, although fears that Trump's decision to impose fresh tariffs on China may escalate into a trade war simmered in the background.

"Instead of moving on fundamentals, the market is moving on rhetoric these days," said Walter Pehowich, executive vice president of investment services at Dillon Gage Metals. He noted that Treasuries and the greenback have been rangebound, keeping gold rangebound.

Silver fell 0.5 per cent at US$16.42 per ounce after seeing a 9-day low of US$13.35. Platinum fell 0.7 per cent at US$951.49 per ounce.

Palladium dropped 0.4 per cent at US$983.20 per ounce after hitting US$1,006.30 in the previous session, a high since March 1.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Oil edges up but rising crude supply checks gains

S Korea's fuel oil imports soar as coal, nuclear plants shut

Nordic forestry industry at risk from deep thaw below Arctic Circle

Nippon Steel to buy Sweden's Ovako

Vitol targets South Asia's LNG boom with import projects in Pakistan, Bangladesh

Singapore expecting fewer claims to be filed against marine fuel trades

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_160318_1.jpg
Mar 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

STI stocks set to deliver S$20.9 billion dividend bonanza

BP_SGcondo_160318_3.jpg
Mar 16, 2018
Real Estate

CNY lull, absence of launches cause 28% drop in Feb new home sales

BT_20180316_MANDARIN_GARDEN_3353022.jpg
Mar 16, 2018
Real Estate

Mandarin Gardens 'likely to draw joint ventures and foreign players'

Most Read

1 Grab Financial could disrupt banking sector
2 Graduate under-employment rises as more take to the gig economy
3 CDL prices penthouses at New Futura from S$39.8m each
4 Stocks to watch: Oxley, Noble, Vibrant Group, Ipco, Yanlord Land
5 Banks commit to reskill, redeploy staff amid tech changes
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

SG Exports NODX 15822094.jpg
Mar 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports fall 5.9% in February after 6 months of growth

bp_growth_160318_53.jpg
Mar 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Quick takes: Outlook still robust despite February's export contraction, but pace of growth will slow

Mar 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Strong start to year with Singapore firms raising US$816.9m in equity capital markets

Mar 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Oxley falls 4.5% after announcing share placement

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening