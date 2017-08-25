You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Gold steady ahead of central bank speeches at Jackson Hole

Friday, August 25, 2017 - 12:07

[BENGALURU] Gold was unchanged early Friday, with investors awaiting directional clues from speeches due later in the day at a gathering of central bankers in the United States.

Spot gold was unchanged at US$1,286.48 an ounce by 0343 GMT, after dropping nearly 0.3 per cent in the previous session.

US gold futures for December delivery were flat at US$1,291.40 per ounce.

"Gold markets are basically in a holding pattern. They would be carefully scrutinising comments from the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank officials as to the their outlook for inflation, and resultant monetary policy stance," John Sharma, Economist at National Australia Bank said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Fed Chair Janet Yellen and ECB President Mario Draghi are set to speak later in the day at the central bankers symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Although no new policy messages are expected from either, investors will be watching for clues on outlook for monetary policy and interest rates.

The world's top central bankers will meet with their confidence bolstered by a sustained return to economic growth that may eventually allow the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan to follow the Federal Reserve in winding down their crisis-era policies.

Bullion is highly sensitive to rising US interest rates, as these increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion, while boosting the US dollar, in which it is priced.

The US dollar was buoyant against the yen on Friday as some participants bought back the currency to square positions ahead of the Jackson Hole meeting.

Preventing gold prices from retreating significantly were escalating geopolitical concerns, market participants said.

"Political uncertainty remains high and continues to provide a strong level of support to prices. Mr Trump's barrage of tweets during negotiations over the debt ceiling continues to fuel a level of uncertainty in the market," ANZ analyst Daniel Hynes said in a note.

President Donald Trump on Thursday picked a new fight with his fellow Republicans, saying congressional leaders could have avoided a "mess" over raising the US debt ceiling if they had taken his advice.

Gold is used as an alternative investment during times of political and financial uncertainty.

Spot gold looks neutral in a range of US$1,282-US$1,289 per ounce, and an escape could suggest a direction, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Meanwhile, top consumer China's net gold imports via main conduit Hong Kong increased 2.3 per cent in July from the previous month, data showed on Thursday.

Among other precious metals, silver edged up 0.2 per cent at US$16.96 an ounce, while platinum fell 0.6 per cent to US$972.50 an ounce.

Palladium was up 0.1 per cent to US$932.70 per ounce.

REUTERS
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Energy & Commodities

South Korea's S-Oil signs LNG contract with Malaysia's Petronas for 2018-2033

Iron ore in China headed for 9th weekly rise on steel strength

Pavilion Gas secures two-year access rights to LNG terminal

China speculators send price of aluminium to six-year high

Tanker rates soar on strong global fuel demand

Japan steelmakers' shares fall after reports of surprise price cuts

Editor's Choice

yaohui-pixgeneric-8526.jpg
Aug 25, 2017
Government & Economy

A fresh branding emerges from deep dive into Singapore spirit

2017-03-23T194526Z_546007966_RC148FF73040_RTRMADP_3_SWISS-WATCHES.jpg
Aug 25, 2017
Companies & Markets

Luxury watch market ticks up ahead of time, thanks to Chinese orders

BT_20170825_INLAND_3054736.jpg
Aug 25, 2017
Government & Economy

Income tax, GST take taxman's haul to new peak of S$47b

Most Read

1 Sim Lian clinches Tampines Court enbloc for S$970m
2 Singapore COE premiums fall across the board
3 Alipay targeting Singapore consumers
4 CapitaLand inks pact with Alibaba, Lazada to connect shoppers offline and online
5 'Make me a proposal': PM Lee responds to Razer CEO's tweets on e-payment system
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

SG Electronics 12450987.jpg
Aug 25, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore factory output surges 21% in July, exceeds market expectations

jurong lake district.jpg
Aug 25, 2017
Real Estate

Government studying possibility of selling larger land parcels in Jurong Lake District

THAILAND-POLITICS-COURT-023719.jpg
Aug 25, 2017
Government & Economy

Update: Thailand’s Yingluck a no-show for negligence ruling, verdict postponed

yaohui-pixgeneric-8526.jpg
Aug 25, 2017
Government & Economy

A fresh branding emerges from deep dive into Singapore spirit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening