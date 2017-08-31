Hurricane Harvey wreaks havoc on US petrol supply and prices

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
New York
US drivers are starting to feel the effects of Tropical Storm Harvey in their wallets as the country's fuel distribution network, starting at the Gulf Coast and stretching across the country, is squeezed by floods, refinery closures and dwindling supplies.
At least 3.6
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal