You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Iceland deepening its China ties with geothermal deal

Mon, Mar 26, 2018 - 8:24 AM

[REYKJAVIK] A tiny north European island known best for icebergs, geysers and volcanoes is helping China fight pollution.

Iceland just signed the biggest deal in its history to provide the world's second-largest economy with the technology it needs to deliver clean, geothermal heat. The agreement affects up to 15 million people in Xiong'an, a new economic area south-west of Beijing established by President Xi Jinping.

With more than 100 volcanoes, Iceland has become a world leader in geothermal technology. The heat produced from the earth's core not only doesn't pollute, but is also cheap. So cheap, in fact, that Iceland can afford to heat pavements in its biggest cities.

The China deal - a joint venture between Arctic Green Energy and Sinopec Green Energy that comes with US$250 million in loans from the Asian Development Bank - shows that technology produced in "small communities can be scaled up in the largest countries in the world", said Olafur Ragnar Grimsson, a former Icelandic president who back in 2002 showed Mr Xi's predecessor the first geothermal power plant ever seen by a Chinese head of state.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Iceland's deal with China comes as European authorities fret over the decision by the National People's Congress to make Mr Xi a president for life. The European Commission in Brussels is now considering how best to protect its strategic interests from foreign takeovers by state-owned companies.

Arctic Green Energy (AGE) chairman Haukur Hardarson says his company's share of the Chinese geothermal market (heatpumps excluded) is about 35 per cent. Based on the demand coming from Asia, he says AGE could service about five times as many people in three-four years as it does now.

Scientists from Iceland and China are also helping each other study climate change. Mr Grimsson says there's "a direct relationship" between extreme weather patterns in China and the melting of the Arctic.

"When I started my presidency, China was a peripheral issue," Mr Grimsson said. "By the time I left office, in 2016, China had moved to centre stage in our cooperation and in our global reach."

BLOOMBERG

Energy & Commodities

Oil prices fall as US trade dispute with China looms

Technics Oil and Gas gets extension to hold AGM by Sept 15

US, South Korea reach agreement on trade, steel tariffs

China's first ever yuan oil futures begin trading in Shanghai

Sinopec offers record dividend as refining powers profit higher

Drilling in 'Australia's Galápagos' raises hopes of jobs

Editor's Choice

BT_20180326_SWCHANGI2_3365544.jpg
Mar 26, 2018
Company of Good
Companies & Markets

Changi helps youths spread their wings

BP_MAS_260318_5.jpg
Mar 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Caution the watchword as US-China trade tensions hang over MAS policy

BT_20180326_SHTAP51KT_3365706.jpg
Mar 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

315 units of The Tapestry in Tampines snapped up

Most Read

1 M1 rolls out mobile consumer discounts for Jurong residents who switch to Keppel Electric in Open Electricity Market pilot
2 315 units of CDL's new project The Tapestry sold at launch
3 Markets savaged as US-China tariff brinkmanship escalates
4 US: Wall Street nosedives as investors flee on trade war fears
5 315 units of The Tapestry in Tampines snapped up
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_UberGrab_260318_83.jpg
Mar 26, 2018
Technology

Grab buys Uber's South-east Asia business; Uber gets 27.5% stake in Grab

Mar 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

First fintech to list on Singapore bourse Ayondo debuts at S$0.24

BP_MAS_260318_5.jpg
Mar 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Caution the watchword as US-China trade tensions hang over MAS policy

Mar 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble directors say proposed restructuring will result in 'fair and equitable treatment of all shareholders'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening