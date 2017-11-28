You are here

Increased drilling sends US oil prices down

But expectations of an extension of an Opec-led supply cut this week support global markets
US oil prices dipped on Monday, easing from two-year highs on the prospect of increased US output, although global markets were slightly better supported by expectations that an Opec-led supply cut will be extended.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at

