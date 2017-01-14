You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Indonesia commodity export policy turnaround rattles miners

The surprise rule changes allow exports of excess nickel ore and bauxite by miners building processing plants in the country
Saturday, January 14, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170114_RATTLE14_2691080.jpg
Jakarta will allow shipments of ore with nickel content less than 1.7 per cent. Shipments will be linked to the progress of smelter projects which must be completed within five years.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Jakarta

INDONESIA rewrote its mineral export rules in a surprise shift of policy that rattled mining companies from the US to Japan and sent copper prices to the highest in a month.

Nickel producers from Sumitomo Metal Mining Co to Nickel Asia Corp tumbled after South-east Asia's

Most Read

1 Personal computer sales fall for fifth year in a row
2 Mapletree Investments launches perpetual, first SG$ bond sale in 2017
3 Low Keng Huat makes highest bid for popular site at Perumal Road
4 Mapletree Investments sells 2017's first SGD bond
5 JTC gives O&M lessees and tenants rental rebates of 3-10% for 2017
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening