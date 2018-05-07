You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Iran opposes higher oil prices, signalling divide with Saudis

Teheran is not an advocate of costlier crude, says oil minister Zanganeh
Mon, May 07, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Teheran

IRAN, faced with a possible restoration of US sanctions, came out against higher oil prices, signalling a split with fellow Opec member Saudi Arabia, which is showing a willingness to keep tightening crude markets.

A "suitable price" for crude is US$60 to US$65 a barrel, Amir Hossein Zamaninia, deputy oil minister for international and commercial affairs, said in an interview on Sunday in Teheran.

Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh said earlier in the day that Iran supports "reasonable" oil prices and is not an advocate of costlier crude.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Brent crude futures surged to almost US$75 a barrel on Friday as traders braced for the possible re-imposition of US restrictions on Iran, the third-biggest producer in the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries. Saudi Arabia, the world's largest oil exporter and Opec's biggest producer, is said to want crude closer to US$80 a barrel, in part to support the valuation of state energy giant Aramco before a planned initial public offering.

Opec ministers are to meet next month in Vienna. Together with allied producers, the group began reducing oil production last year in a drive to clear a global glut. The curbs have all but eliminated surplus oil inventories, and prices are near a three-year high. Even so, Saudi Arabia is urging fellow producers to keep curtailing output.

The constant fluctuation in oil prices is destabilising for future investment and security of supply, Mr Zanganeh said. He made no mention of the multiparty nuclear accord that eased sanctions on Iran starting in January 2016, but he warned that the insertion of politics into the energy market will hurt producers and consumers alike.

"We strongly believe the oil market should not be political," he added.

Renewed US sanctions on Iran may disrupt more than the Persian Gulf nation's oil exports. Iran holds the largest proven reserves of natural gas, and its gas and petrochemical industries have continued to grow since sanctions curbs were eased more than two years ago. BLOOMBERG

Energy & Commodities

Halcyon Agri Q1 net profit down 98% to US$264,000 on tight margins in rubber

LTC slips into the red with Q3 net loss

Siemens, Idemitsu among suitors drawn to Vietnam energy sell-off

Oil near 2014 highs on Iran tensions, Venezuela crisis

Hedge funds curb bets on oil rally just as price nears US$70 a barrel

Opec may not cope with return of Iranian sanctions

Editor's Choice

BP_CBD_070518_1.jpg
May 7, 2018
Banking & Finance

More soured loans in South-east Asia to whet appetite of private investors

BT_20180507_SWFOOD7_3425764.jpg
May 7, 2018
Consumer

foodpanda ready for 'burn war' as GrabFood enters fray

BP_Roy Reite_070518_2.jpg
May 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Roles of independent directors, auditors back in spotlight

Most Read

1 Buyers with HDB addresses acquiring taste for pricier condos
2 OCBC's Q1 profit up 29% to S$1.11b; allowances dwindle on better-performing offshore sector
3 5 top office Reits deliver minus 3.2% return in 2018
4 More soured loans in South-east Asia to whet appetite of private investors
5 foodpanda ready for 'burn war' as GrabFood enters fray
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Grab_070518_91.jpg
May 7, 2018
Transport

Grab unveils 3 new services for users, of which 2 are built on Uber's previous offerings

BP_Grab_070518_91.jpg
May 7, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

May 7, 2018
Transport

Grab cuts back on customer discounts and driver incentives

BP_OCBC_070518_37.jpg
May 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

OCBC's Q1 profit up 29% to S$1.11b; allowances dwindle on better-performing offshore sector

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening