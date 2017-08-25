You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Iron ore in China headed for 9th weekly rise on steel strength

Friday, August 25, 2017 - 11:14

[MANILA] China's iron ore futures rose on Friday and were on course to extend their winning streak to a ninth straight week, backed by firm steel consumption in the world's top user.

China's infrastructure push, spurred by its public-private partnership (PPP) projects to lure private investment in infrastructure and public utility projects, has boosted steel demand this year, fattening margins at construction steel producers to the biggest in years.

The most-active iron ore on the Dalian Commodity Exchange was up 0.5 per cent at 586.50 yuan (S$119.929) a tonne by 0240 GMT.

The contract earlier hit 601 yuan - near Tuesday's five-month peak of 609.50 yuan - and has gained nearly 5 per cent this week.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The most-traded rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was up three per cent at 3,941 yuan per tonne. The construction steel product has risen for a fourth week in five.

There's a possibility that steel demand from China's infrastructure sector could improve further, said CLSA analyst Daniel Meng in Hong Kong.

"We have seen an acceleration in orders from leading infrastructure companies for PPP projects," he said.

As steel consumption in China heads to the peak season from September onwards, prices and margins at producers should "remain very well supported," said Mr Meng.

There's a potential rebar could hit 5,000 yuan a tonne if China goes ahead with a plan to curb output in key steel producing areas like Hebei province during winter, he added.

That should continue to support iron ore prices, with the spot benchmark closing in on US$80 a tonne this week, a level last seen in April.

Iron ore for delivery to China's Qingdao port .IO62-CNO=MB slipped 0.8 percent to US$77.16 a tonne on Thursday, according to Metal Bulletin.

The spot price, which touched a 4-1/2-month high of US$79.81 on Monday, has lost one per cent so far this week.

REUTERS
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Energy & Commodities

South Korea's S-Oil signs LNG contract with Malaysia's Petronas for 2018-2033

Gold steady ahead of central bank speeches at Jackson Hole

Pavilion Gas secures two-year access rights to LNG terminal

China speculators send price of aluminium to six-year high

Tanker rates soar on strong global fuel demand

Japan steelmakers' shares fall after reports of surprise price cuts

Editor's Choice

yaohui-pixgeneric-8526.jpg
Aug 25, 2017
Government & Economy

A fresh branding emerges from deep dive into Singapore spirit

2017-03-23T194526Z_546007966_RC148FF73040_RTRMADP_3_SWISS-WATCHES.jpg
Aug 25, 2017
Companies & Markets

Luxury watch market ticks up ahead of time, thanks to Chinese orders

BT_20170825_INLAND_3054736.jpg
Aug 25, 2017
Government & Economy

Income tax, GST take taxman's haul to new peak of S$47b

Most Read

1 Sim Lian clinches Tampines Court enbloc for S$970m
2 Singapore COE premiums fall across the board
3 Alipay targeting Singapore consumers
4 CapitaLand inks pact with Alibaba, Lazada to connect shoppers offline and online
5 'Make me a proposal': PM Lee responds to Razer CEO's tweets on e-payment system
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

SG Electronics 12450987.jpg
Aug 25, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore factory output surges 21% in July, exceeds market expectations

jurong lake district.jpg
Aug 25, 2017
Real Estate

Government studying possibility of selling larger land parcels in Jurong Lake District

THAILAND-POLITICS-COURT-023719.jpg
Aug 25, 2017
Government & Economy

Update: Thailand’s Yingluck a no-show for negligence ruling, verdict postponed

yaohui-pixgeneric-8526.jpg
Aug 25, 2017
Government & Economy

A fresh branding emerges from deep dive into Singapore spirit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening