You are here
Iron's blockbuster rally under threat
2016's rally tough act to follow as this year will bring more supply than current pricing can handle
Singapore
IRON ore has a very tough act to follow in 2017. After surging last year in a rally that caught out many investors, the commodity faces a challenge as supply concerns re-emerge, with Vale SA bringing on the industry's biggest project and holdings at China's ports at a record.
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg