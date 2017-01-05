You are here

Iron's blockbuster rally under threat

2016's rally tough act to follow as this year will bring more supply than current pricing can handle
Thursday, January 5, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170105_DNIRON5C_2675888.jpg
The holdings at ports in the largest buyer, one gauge of supply, surged 22 per cent last year for the biggest annual gain since 2011.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Singapore

IRON ore has a very tough act to follow in 2017. After surging last year in a rally that caught out many investors, the commodity faces a challenge as supply concerns re-emerge, with Vale SA bringing on the industry's biggest project and holdings at China's ports at a record.

