Japan steelmakers' shares fall after reports of surprise price cuts

Tokyo
SHARES of Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp and other Japanese steelmakers fell on Thursday after media reports said the country's biggest producer of steel had agreed on price cuts for the six months through September with Toyota Motor.
Nippon Steel, which agrees twice
