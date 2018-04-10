You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Lithium glut fears tempered by optimism over surging demand

Tue, Apr 10, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Singapore

WARNINGS of a lithium glut may be premature. For one thing, doomsayers assume all the lithium in brine or hard rock deposits will get processed, but that's not the case, said Jay Roberge, partner and managing director at Tehama Capital Corp, a Vancouver-based merchant bank.

"There's no shortage of lithium in the world, but the concern is processing it and developing it into lithium carbonate, lithium products and lithium metal," Mr Roberge said in an interview. "Not all lithium projects that will have a decent grade of lithium are necessarily economical, because you have to be able to process the lithium into the end-product."

Surging demand for lithium in batteries for electric vehicles has caught the attention of investors in the past two years. Still, more output may be on the way. Morgan Stanley cautioned in February that excess supply will come as soon as next year, while Wood Mackenzie Ltd has said supply is likely to outpace demand more aggressively, spurring a price decline from 2019.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

While there's an oversupply of mined product which will grow in 2018 and next year, refined products remain relatively tight considering all the variants produced and consumed, according to Roskill Information Services Ltd.

Miners have contested claims of a glut. Canadian company Nemaska Lithium Inc sees a very tight market in the next four to five years and reports of oversupply are "grossly overstated", chief executive officer Guy Bourassa, said on Wednesday. Mass acceptance of electric vehicles will build through 2019 to 2021, spurring demand for battery materials, said Carlos Vicens, chief financial officer at Neo Lithium Corp, which may start production in 2021.

Roskill sees double-digit expansion in lithium demand given the momentum in electric vehicles, with batteries accounting for more than 50 per cent of consumption in 2018 or 2019 and rising to more than 90 per cent by the mid-2020s, according to managing director Robert Baylis. Last year, lithium demand expanded about 17 per cent, outstripping supply, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA, said in its annual report. BLOOMBERG

Energy & Commodities

Apple says all its facilities now powered by clean energy

Vanadium batteries need Elon Musk moment to kick-start market

Noble restructuring in doubt as founder Elman said to push for new deal

Gold prices rise as US dollar wilts, awaits US data

Oil gains more than 2% as stock market rebounds

Oil trades below US$63 as investors size up US-China trade battle

Editor's Choice

BT_20180410_ABREPORT2_3387234.jpg
Apr 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Sustainability reporting: listed firms report mixed experiences

BT_20180410_LKLAUNCH10_3387281.jpg
Apr 10, 2018
Real Estate

Two weekend property launches see keen take-up rates

Apr 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

ComfortDelGro expands into patient transport in Australia with A$30m buy

Most Read

1 Power generation sector crushed by massive overcapacity
2 Oxley sells 76% of The Verandah Residences at S$1,815 psf average at launch
3 Six arrested on suspicion of Berlin half marathon plot
4 MindChamps to set up preschool investment fund with Temasek unit
5 United Mansion in Siglap up for collective sale with S$98m reserve price
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180410_ABREPORT2_3387234.jpg
Apr 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Sustainability reporting: listed firms report mixed experiences

BT_20180410_LKLAUNCH10_3387281.jpg
Apr 10, 2018
Real Estate

Two weekend property launches see keen take-up rates

BT_20180410_SENSE10_3387214.jpg
Apr 10, 2018
Technology

Chinese AI startup snags Alibaba, Temasek funding

Apr 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Catalist firms fret over high compliance costs

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening