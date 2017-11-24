You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Musk beats deadline for building world's biggest battery

Fri, Nov 24, 2017 - 7:42 AM

BP_Powerpacks_241117_36.jpg
Entrepreneur Elon Musk has won a US$50 million bet by beating a 100-day deadline for building a giant battery to help South Australia avoid energy blackouts, officials said.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SYDNEY] Entrepreneur Elon Musk has won a US$50 million bet by beating a 100-day deadline for building a giant battery to help South Australia avoid energy blackouts, officials said.

State Premier Jay Weatherill said testing of the massive lithium ion battery would begin within days, ahead of the December 1 deadline Mr Musk set for himself when he signed off on the project earlier this year.

Mr Musk had pledged to build the battery in the South Australian outback for free if it was not completed within the 100 days. He estimated that would cost at least US$50 million - local authorities will now pick up the tab.

The entrepreneur behind electric carmaker Tesla made the pledge in response to power woes in South Australia, which was last year hit by a state-wide blackout after severe winds from an "unprecedented" storm tore transmission towers from the ground.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"South Australia is set to have back-up power in place this summer through the world's largest lithium ion battery, which is set to be energised for the first time in the coming days as it enters a phase of regulatory testing," Mr Weatherill said in a statement late Thursday.

Musk's Tesla Powerpack is connected to a wind farm operated by French energy firm Neoen and is expected to hold enough power for thousands of homes during periods of excess demand that could result in blackouts.

South Africa-born Musk was a founder of payments company PayPal, electric carmaker Tesla Motors and SpaceX, maker and launcher of rockets and spacecraft.

He is also chairman of SolarCity, a solar panel installer recently bought by Tesla.

He has envisaged Tesla as a company that can help reduce emissions by not only selling people electric cars, but also generating and storing the solar energy that powers them.

Australia is one of the world's worst per capita greenhouse gas polluters, due to its heavy use of coal-fired power.

AFP

Energy & Commodities

High Court dismisses Ezion bondholder's originating summons

Gold steadies as US dollar weakens further

US oil hits 2-year high on pipeline outage, lower inventories

Elon Musk's giant battery ready for testing

Pig farming in China's north-east going the whole hog

Petronas' Q3 profit rises 64% on higher oil prices

Editor's Choice

BP_cbd231117_6.jpg
Nov 24, 2017
Government & Economy

S'pore upgrades 2017 GDP forecast; moderation expected next year

BT_20171124_HAMMOND_3192219.jpg
Nov 24, 2017
Government & Economy

Hammond pumps £25b into UK economy to counter slowdown

Nov 24, 2017
Technology

Growth of digital sector value-add in Singapore outpaced overall economy from 2011-15

Most Read

1 RE&S opens 60% above IPO price on debut day
2 UOB's 2 new robot employees cut data processing time by over half
3 No Signboard prices IPO at S$0.28 per share, valuing company at S$129.5m
4 Kismis View launched for en bloc sale for S$102m
5 Investors drawn again to real estate rebound
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Nov 24, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore factory output in October powers ahead with 14.6% rise

BT_20171124_KROIL23_3192038.jpg
Nov 24, 2017
Real Estate

Oxley close to buying Chevron House

BT_20171124_LSDBS_3191979.jpg
Nov 24, 2017
Companies & Markets

DBS overtakes Singtel as Southeast Asia's most valuable company

f60bb02c-be80-4d0c-b2a0-6c073085638f.jpg
Nov 24, 2017
Consumer

Singapore shoppers throng stores for Black Friday deals; Queue starts at Robinson's 11am the day before

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening