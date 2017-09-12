You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

New British wind power deals cheaper than nuclear supplies

Tuesday, September 12, 2017 - 05:50

London

THE price Britain will pay for new offshore wind power has plunged below new nuclear generation for the first time, according to figures from a power auction on Monday.

The rapidly falling cost of wind power may stoke criticism of the government for promising much higher

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Energy & Commodities

Brazil probes alleged money laundering on sales to Venezuela's PDVSA

Oil rises as US refineries restart, Irma wanes

Tungsten soars after China curbs supply; West steels itself

Will Aramco deliver world record profit for IPO in 2018?

China deepens oil ties with Russia with deal for share of Rosneft

The next oil major? Service firm Schlumberger bets big on production

Editor's Choice

Sep 12, 2017
Government & Economy

Linked firms vying for same public contracts

bp_cbd_120917_3.jpg
Sep 12, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore top Asian investor in US after Japan, with US$73.6b of FDI

bp_cbd2_120917_6.jpg
Sep 12, 2017
Government & Economy

Q4 business sentiment dips but industry watchers remain upbeat

Most Read

1 UOB, HSBC join mortgage war with 3-year fixed-rate packages
2 AIA's new firm 'luring hundreds of rival agents'
3 Private home prices to rise 10% by end-2018: Morgan Stanley
4 Hot Stock: SPH falls 3.7% on heavy trading
5 Possible deluge of used cars ahead but impact uncertain
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

bp_cbd_120917_3.jpg
Sep 12, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore top Asian investor in US after Japan, with US$73.6b of FDI

Sep 12, 2017
Government & Economy

Linked firms vying for same public contracts

BT_20170912_UWELECTION12_3080960.jpg
Sep 12, 2017
Government & Economy

Halimah only candidate to make the cut, on track for walkover victory

BT_20170912_UWTRANSPORT12_3080946.jpg
Sep 12, 2017
Transport

Trials for cashless commutes to widen

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening