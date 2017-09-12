New British wind power deals cheaper than nuclear supplies

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
London
THE price Britain will pay for new offshore wind power has plunged below new nuclear generation for the first time, according to figures from a power auction on Monday.
The rapidly falling cost of wind power may stoke criticism of the government for promising much higher
