You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Nigeria loses almost half its power output after pipeline fire

Wed, Jan 03, 2018 - 8:40 PM

[LAGOS] A fire at a Nigerian pipeline interrupted gas supplies to companies generating more than 3,000 megawatts in Africa's most populous nation, the government said.

The fire at the Escravos-Lagos pipeline owned by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corp in the southern Edo state required a shutdown of the pipeline supplying gas to the 1,320-megawatt Egbin power plant, the nation's biggest, and five others, according to an emailed statement by the Power, Works and Housing Ministry. The interruption tripped the national transmission grid on Tuesday, it said.

Most of Nigeria's power is from thermal generation. The gas produced by oil and gas companies is delivered to the power stations through pipelines owned and operated by Nigerian Gas Processing and Transportation Company, a unit of state-owned NNPC.

Electricity production in Africa's biggest oil producer is hampered by inadequate gas supply and power infrastructure. The nation, which has about 180 million people, generated a record 7,000 megawatts in December, 5,155 megawatts of which was distributed, the ministry said. South Africa, with a third of the population, has capacity to make more than 40,000 megawatts.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The state-run Transmission Company of Nigeria, which owns and operates the national grid, and the generating companies are working to restore operations, according to the statement.

BLOOMBERG
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Editor's Choice

cs-generic-RafflesPlaceB09.jpg
Jan 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Productivity gains seen in economy's uptick, but momentum uncertain

yaohui-pixgeneric-8022.jpg
Jan 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore CEOs' outlook on economy goes up: survey

BT_20180103_KRURAOAXF_3245444.jpg
Jan 3, 2018
Real Estate

CCR leads charge in condo price surge in Q4

Most Read

1 Growing fears of bubbles after 2017's frothy exuberance
2 Bitcoin starts a new year by tumbling, first time since 2015
3 Nascent property recovery has legs, but en bloc fever likely to abate
4 Big property deals surge to 10-year high in 2017
5 Stocks to watch: Chip Eng Seng, Oxley Holdings, KLW Holdings
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

SG-factory.jpg
Jan 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore manufacturing grows for 16th straight month in December but pace shows signs of slowing

Sixth Avenue Centre
Jan 3, 2018
Real Estate

Sixth Avenue Centre up for collective sale

BT_20171019_SGX_3136734.jpg
Jan 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

city towers.jpg
Jan 3, 2018
Real Estate

City Towers in Bukit Timah launches en bloc tender with S$355m reserve price

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening