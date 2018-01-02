North Sea Forties Pipeline back in operation after repairs

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
London
THE North Sea's Forties Pipeline System - one of the world's most important crude oil conduits - is fully back in business after being shut earlier in December due to the discovery of a hairline crack.
"Ineos confirms the Forties Pipeline System is fully operational,"
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo