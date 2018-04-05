You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil down slightly; US inventory draw offsets trade war fears

Thu, Apr 05, 2018 - 6:16 AM

2018-03-30T143902Z_54271768_RC193F0EB190_RTRMADP_3_USA-OIL-PERMIAN.JPG
Oil prices settled slightly lower on Wednesday, as a surprise draw in US crude stockpiles triggered a rebound from session lows hit after China proposed a broad range of tariffs on US exports that fed fears of a trade war.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Oil prices settled slightly lower on Wednesday, as a surprise draw in US crude stockpiles triggered a rebound from session lows hit after China proposed a broad range of tariffs on US exports that fed fears of a trade war.

Both Brent and US crude slid to two-week lows after China, the world's largest importer of raw materials, hit back at the Trump administration's plan to levy tariffs on US$50 billion of its goods, proposing duties on a broad range of US imports.

Brent hit a session low of US$66.69 and US crude slumped as low as US$62.06.

"I have high confidence that it will stagnate economic growth," said Michael McAllister, exploration and production equity analyst at MUFG in New York.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"It would be negative for pricing," he added.

But by the end of the session, Brent crude futures lost just 10 US cents to settle at US$68.02 a barrel, a 0.15 per cent loss. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 14 US cents to settle at US$63.37 a barrel, off 0.22 per cent.

Prices pared losses after the Energy Information Administration released data showing US crude inventories fell by 4.6 million barrels in the latest week. Analysts had expected an increase of 246,000 barrels.

The drop in inventories came as refinery crude runs rose by 141,000 barrels per day, EIA data showed. Refinery utilisation rates rose by 0.7 percentage point.

Prices were also helped by a turnaround in the US stock market. Oil prices have recently closely tracked equities.

"Supported by a 4.617 million barrel weekly crude oil draw across the US, a solid upturn in equities encouraged buyers in WTI," said Anthony Headrick, energy market analyst and commodity futures broker at CHS Hedging LLC in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota.

"Yet, a 3.666 million barrel build at the Cushing, OK storage hub provided enough weight for a negative settlement."

A deal by Opec and non-Opec producers to get rid of excess supply has also supported prices. Opec oil output fell in March to an 11-month low due to declining Angolan exports, Libyan outages and a further slide in Venezuelan output, a Reuters survey found, sending compliance with a supply-cutting deal to another record.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Gold backs from 1-week high, still up as US dollar dips on trade-war jitters

KPMG: Charisma Energy faces material uncertainty as going concern

China Everbright Water wins deals worth 1.52b yuan

Italy's Edison launches spin-off of oil & gas unit, sources say

Gold demand tipped to firm just 1% in 2018

China Everbright Water lands 1.52b yuan worth of projects

Editor's Choice

file6v4gahd888h1kqhc397e.jpg
Apr 5, 2018
Banking & Finance

Rate hike fears pushing home buyers to fixed-rate loans

JAPAN-MARKET-STOCKS-032241.jpg
Apr 5, 2018
Stocks

Asia, Europe markets recoil as China ups tariff ante

BT_20180405_MRMICRON5_W7IO_3380834.jpg
Apr 5, 2018
Government & Economy

Micron breaks ground on new flash memory fabrication plant in Singapore

Most Read

1 AIA Singapore to pay out S$494m in policy bonuses for 2018
2 Venture boss beats bank CEOs with S$12m paycheck for 2017
3 URA private home price index rises 3.1% in Q1 2018, steepest q-o-q gain since Q2 2010
4 Full-year forecasts double after 3.1% jump in Q1 home prices
5 Chancery Court at Dunearn Road up for en bloc sale at S$390m
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

file6v4gahd888h1kqhc397e.jpg
Apr 5, 2018
Banking & Finance

Rate hike fears pushing home buyers to fixed-rate loans

JAPAN-MARKET-STOCKS-032241.jpg
Apr 5, 2018
Stocks

Asia, Europe markets recoil as China ups tariff ante

BT_20180405_TARIFFS5_3380886.jpg
Apr 5, 2018
Government & Economy

China's quick response surprises markets, takes dispute closer to trade war

yaohui-tfcar30-3258.jpg
Apr 5, 2018
Transport

COE premiums end mostly lower as buyers remain on the sidelines

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening