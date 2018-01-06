You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil eases from 3-year high after climbing on supplies

Fri, Jan 05, 2018 - 10:05 PM

[LONDON] Oil retreated from its highest closing price in three years as some of the gains driven by a plunge in US crude stockpiles melted away.

Futures lost 1.1 per cent in New York, trimming this week's advance to 1.5 per cent. Crude stockpiles in the US slid by 7.42 million barrels last week, the biggest decline since August, according to government data Thursday. Oil output rose for the 10th time in 11 weeks, and inventories of gasoline and distillates such as heating fuel also gained.

Oil in New York has reached a level where profits are high enough to encourage a further expansion in drilling, compounding speculation that efforts by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries to boost prices may prove self-defeating. While the group and its allies including Russia are succeeding in draining bloated stockpiles, there are challenges ahead.

As "crude production continues rising, and will likely continue to do so now prices have strengthened, we find it difficult to see how builds will not continue to materialise in the coming weeks," analysts led by Michael dei-Michei at JBC Energy GmbH in Vienna said. "When looking at total US oil inventories, last week actually saw a small build" once crude and refined fuels are added together, they said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

WTI for February delivery fell 69 US cents to US$61.32 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, as of 1:21pm in London. Total volume traded was about 12 per cent below the 100-day average. Prices added 38 US cents to US$62.01 on Thursday, the highest close since December 2014.

Brent for March settlement lost 76 US cents to US$67.31 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange after rising 0.3 per cent on Thursday. Prices are up 0.7 per cent this week. The global benchmark crude traded at a premium of US$6.06 to March WTI.

US oil output rose to 9.78 million barrels a day last week, near a record high, according to the Energy Information Administration. Gasoline inventories jumped by 4.81 million barrels and distillates by 8.9 million. Crude stockpiles fell to 424.5 million barrels, the lowest since September 2015.

"There's been a one-way, very steep and uninterrupted rally off the last minor low in mid-December near US$56, so it won't be surprising to see a pause here," said Ric Spooner, a Sydney-based analyst at CMC Markets. "Prices are getting into shale oil country and the market may wait for evidence as to whether producers are increasing output or not."

Supplies at Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery point for WTI, fell to the lowest since February 2015.

While WTI has surged, further gains may waver near US$62.50 a barrel, just as they did in May and June of 2015, according to Spooner at CMC Markets. Technical guides are also showing the potential for a retreat with relative strength index indicating futures are likely overbought.

CME Group Inc cut the margin requirement for the WTI front-month contract to US$1,950 from US$2,100, according to its website.

BLOOMBERG
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Energy & Commodities

Summit Power awards US$150m contract to PSA subsidiary in Bangladesh

Malaysia to suspend export tax on palm oil for three months

Clock ticks for French workers as GE confronts bloated legacy

Trump seeks to open most US coastal waters to new drilling

Shareholders in Brazil demand Petrobras match US$3b US settlement

Gold steadies with rate rises in focus; palladium at record high

Editor's Choice

BP_Keppel_050118_1.jpg
Jan 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Current Keppel, KOM boards 'not aware' of Brazil illegal payments

BP_SG_050118_2.jpg
Jan 5, 2018
Government & Economy

Call to stagger GST hike; or lower registration threshold for companies: Deloitte

BT_20180105_LMXSERGE5_3249514.jpg
Jan 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Serge Pun goes where others fear to tread

Most Read

1 Singapore Airlines U-turns on credit card fee for tickets issued in Singapore
2 Bitcoin loses some dazzle as second-tier crypto coins catch up
3 City Towers in Bukit Timah launches en bloc tender with S$355m reserve price
4 Current Keppel, KOM boards 'not aware' of Brazil illegal payments
5 Venture Corp to join STI from Jan 5, replacing GLP
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

nz_vanke_050117 (1).jpg
Jan 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

China Vanke, Vanke's unit SCPG, Triwater unveiled as buyers of CapitaLand's malls

nz_vanke_050117 (1).jpg
Jan 5, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jan 5, 2018
Stocks

Singapore share buyback value falls to S$425m in 2017 on the back of stronger market price gains

Jan 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Vallianz Holdings defers distribution for US$22.5m perpetual securities

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening