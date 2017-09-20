You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil edges off recent high ahead US stock data, Opec meet

Wed, Sep 20, 2017 - 6:45 AM

[NEW YORK] Oil prices ended lower on Tuesday, retreating from near five-month highs ahead of a meeting between key oil producers on the outlook for further supply cuts.

The market, however, remained buoyant ahead of Friday's meeting between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-Opec producers to discuss the state of their 1.8-million barrel-per-day supply cut deal.

Opec's second-biggest producer Iraq said that the group was discussing several options for its supply pact, including an extension beyond March and a further output cut.

Iraq itself has limited output by about 260,000 barrels per day (bpd), its oil minister said, exceeding its 210,000 bpd quota agreed under the Opec-led pact.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Nigeria and Libya will send representatives to the meeting despite being exempt from the current deal, two Opec sources said. Rising output from both countries has kept a lid on price gains, prompting suggestions that they could be included in the deal.

US oil futures have remained in a tight range in recent days, closing the last five sessions between US$49 and US$50 a barrel.

"We're still not drawing down inventories as fast as we would like to be, and definitely not fast enough to get back to historic five year averages, as was Opec's original goal," said Sarp Ozkan, market analyst at Drillinginfo.com.

Brent crude futures settled down 34 cents at US$55.14 a barrel, not far off a five-month high of US$55.99. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 43 cents to US$49.48.

Industry group the American Petroleum Institute said US crude stocks rose by 1.4 million barrels in the week to Sept 15, a day ahead of data from the US Energy Department.

Analysts forecast crude stocks rose 3.5 million barrels last week, as fuel inventories drew down, which would continue a trend established in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

Oil markets bounced on the news in post-settlement trading, which is less liquid than the regular session. Crude futures rebounded from the day's losses on the data, rising to US$49.90 a day, nearly unchanged.

Restarts have run into problems in places. Valero's Port Arthur refinery shut its crude unit on Tuesday after a tank fire broke out in the early morning.

Demand for crude is expected to rebound in coming weeks in the United States following Harvey, which hit the Gulf Coast in late August.

Hurricane Maria, now making its way through the Caribbean, is not expected to threaten the US Gulf, instead turning north in the Atlantic Ocean.

Still, cargoes have been shifted around as the storm could dampen oil demand and disrupt maritime trading.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Far from the Texas coast, Hurricane Harvey hits oil refiners

Egypt plays down poppy seed spat threatening wheat supply

Bayer, Viking make record bet on agricultural tech

Utilities line up to profit from 'slowest trainwreck' in history

Iraq says Opec mulls deeper, longer oil cuts to end-2018

Quiet energy revolution underway in Japan as dozens of towns go off the grid

Editor's Choice

2017-07-19T093611Z_690916341_RC13D244BEF0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-BUSINESS.JPG
Sep 20, 2017
Companies & Markets

SGX carrots for good compliance? One idea mooted is fast-track approval

BT_20170920_JUTOYS20_3093366.jpg
Sep 20, 2017
Consumer

Toys 'R' Us files for bankruptcy protection in US

BT_20170920_SIAS20_3093489.jpg
Sep 20, 2017
Companies & Markets

BT journalists win SIAS top and special awards

Most Read

1 Hot Stock: ComfortDelGro stock falls after losing tender to rival SMRT
2 Property agents face prospect of tech takeover
3 Strong rebound expected for small car COE premium
4 Taking stock three years after oil rout
5 Braddell View jumping on en bloc bandwagon
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20170920_JUTOYS20_3093366.jpg
Sep 20, 2017
Consumer

Toys 'R' Us files for bankruptcy protection in US

2017-07-19T093611Z_690916341_RC13D244BEF0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-BUSINESS.JPG
Sep 20, 2017
Companies & Markets

SGX carrots for good compliance? One idea mooted is fast-track approval

BT_20170920_SIAS20_3093489.jpg
Sep 20, 2017
Companies & Markets

BT journalists win SIAS top and special awards

BT_20170920_PMLEE2003E0_3093522.jpg
Sep 20, 2017
Government & Economy

PM Lee, Premier Li reaffirm long-standing S'pore-China ties

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening