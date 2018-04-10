You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil gains more than 2% as stock market rebounds

Tue, Apr 10, 2018 - 6:28 AM

[NEW YORK] Oil prices rose more than 2 per cent on Monday, supported by a rebound in the stock market as concerns of a trade war between the United States and China eased.

Brent crude futures rose US$1.54 to settle at US$68.65 a barrel. Brent prices gained 2.3 per cent on the day, its largest daily per centage gain since March 21.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained US$1.36 to settle at US$63.42, a 2.2 per cent gain, its largest daily percentage rise since March 23.

"Once again we find the oil market being swept up in broader market sentiment," said Matt Smith, director of commodity research at ClipperData.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"After Friday's flight from risk, the positive mood in equities to start the week is encouraging a rebound in oil, with a weakening dollar providing a further shot in the arm."

The US stock market broadly rose more than one per cent as strength in technology shares and a softer stance by US policymakers on China trade tariffs powered a rebound from last week's selloff. Crude futures have recently tracked with equities.

Oil prices fell about 2 per cent on Friday after US President Donald Trump threatened new tariffs on China over Twitter, reigniting fears of a trade war between the world's two largest economies.

Market participants also focused on an air strike on a Syrian air base over the weekend. Syria and Russia blamed Israel for carrying out an attack on a Syrian air base near Homs on Monday which followed reports of a poison gas attack by President Bashar al-Assad's forces on a rebel-held town.

The Pentagon formally denied a Syrian state television report that the US military had fired missiles at a Syrian government air base.

Concerns surrounding the implications of heightened conflict in Syria, whose main ally is Russia, drove oil prices higher, analysts said.

"It's more instability in the global oil market and concerns about supply globally in a pretty strong demand environment," said Rob Thummel, portfolio manager at energy investment manager Tortoise Capital in Leawood, Kansas.

Prices have been supported so far this year by healthy demand and supply restraint led by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, which started in 2017 to rein in oversupply and prop up prices.

In physical oil markets, Opec's number two producer Iraq said on Monday that it will keep prices steady for its May crude supplies.

WTI's discount to Brent recently has widened to its largest since January, reflecting some of the investor caution over rapidly expanding US output.

However, production from the prolific Permian basin may already be outpacing pipeline takeaway capacity and could prompt producers to slow down drilling.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Apple says all its facilities now powered by clean energy

Vanadium batteries need Elon Musk moment to kick-start market

Noble restructuring in doubt as founder Elman said to push for new deal

Gold prices rise as US dollar wilts, awaits US data

Oil trades below US$63 as investors size up US-China trade battle

Lithium glut fears tempered by optimism over surging demand

Editor's Choice

BT_20180410_ABREPORT2_3387234.jpg
Apr 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Sustainability reporting: listed firms report mixed experiences

BT_20180410_LKLAUNCH10_3387281.jpg
Apr 10, 2018
Real Estate

Two weekend property launches see keen take-up rates

Apr 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

ComfortDelGro expands into patient transport in Australia with A$30m buy

Most Read

1 Power generation sector crushed by massive overcapacity
2 Oxley sells 76% of The Verandah Residences at S$1,815 psf average at launch
3 Six arrested on suspicion of Berlin half marathon plot
4 MindChamps to set up preschool investment fund with Temasek unit
5 United Mansion in Siglap up for collective sale with S$98m reserve price
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180410_ABREPORT2_3387234.jpg
Apr 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Sustainability reporting: listed firms report mixed experiences

BT_20180410_LKLAUNCH10_3387281.jpg
Apr 10, 2018
Real Estate

Two weekend property launches see keen take-up rates

BT_20180410_SENSE10_3387214.jpg
Apr 10, 2018
Technology

Chinese AI startup snags Alibaba, Temasek funding

Apr 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Catalist firms fret over high compliance costs

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening