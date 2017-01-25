You are here

Oil market already starting to rebalance: Kuwait

Wednesday, January 25, 2017 - 17:13

Oil markets have already begun to rebalance after strong signs that producers are complying with output cuts, Kuwait Oil Minister Essam al-Marzouk said on Wednesday.
[KUWAIT CITY] Oil markets have already begun to rebalance after strong signs that producers are complying with output cuts, Kuwait Oil Minister Essam al-Marzouk said on Wednesday.

"We are confident that rebalancing in the oil markets has already started," Mr Marzouk said.

"We expect a positive impact on the market by the end of the first quarter of 2017," he told a conference organised by Petroleum Intelligence.

Mr Marzouk said that signs indicate that Opec and non-Opec producers who agreed in December to reduce output by a total of 1.8 million barrels per day "are complying with their commitments to cut".

Mr Marzouk heads a five-country committee tasked with monitoring the implementation of the landmark deal.

The committee met in Vienna on Sunday and said that compliance with the six-month accord, which took effect on January 1, had been very encouraging.

The aim is to reduce a global glut that has depressed oil prices and blown a huge hole in the public finances of producer nations, despite being good news for consumers.

Mr Marzouk said that compliance with the cuts "represents a guarantee for the price to recover to levels that encourage investments and ensure that crude stocks return to normal levels".

AFP

