You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil markets dip on fallout from Hurricane Harvey; Irma also in focus

Wednesday, September 6, 2017 - 09:24

[SINGAPORE] Oil prices dipped on Wednesday as crude demand remained subdued on the back of refinery closures following Hurricane Harvey which hit the US Gulf coast 10 days ago.

Market focus was also being drawn to Hurricane Irma, a record Category Five storm, which is barrelling towards important shipping lanes in the Caribbean.

Although many refineries and pipelines which were knocked out by Harvey are now in the process of restarting, analysts say it will take some time before the US petroleum industry is back to full crude processing capacity.

As of Tuesday, about 3.8 million barrels of daily refining capacity, or about 20 per cent, was shut, though a number of the refineries in that group were in the process of restarting. Several others, including Marathon's Galveston Bay and Citgo's Corpus Christi refineries, were running at reduced rates, according to company reports and Reuters estimates.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at US$48.63 barrel at 0048 GMT, three cents below their last settlement.

In international oil markets, Brent crude futures dipped 19 cents to US$53.19 a barrel.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Irma is heading for the Caribbean islands of Antigua, Barbuda, Anguilla, Montserrat, St Kitts and Nevis, the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, and parts of Cuba.

"With another hurricane threatening to hit the US coast, traders still remain cautious," ANZ bank said on Wednesday.

"Maximum sustained winds are near 295 km/h with higher gusts. Irma is an extremely dangerous Category Five hurricane... Irma is forecast to remain a powerful Category Four or Five hurricane during the next couple of days," the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

There is another tropical storm on Irma's heels in the Atlantic, and another one active in the Gulf of Mexico.

REUTERS
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Energy & Commodities

MNCs losing grip on world's richest mines

Better than a battery? Big Energy backs hydrogen for power storage

Japan proposes oil refiners must raise fuel oil processing capacity at plants: Meti

China's Yunnan province starts safety checks on metals plants

China state planner says it will launch electricity spot trading scheme in 8 regions

Aramco raises oil pricing to Asia in sign of greater demand

Editor's Choice

BT_20170906_PENTERPRISE6_3071502.jpg
Sep 6, 2017
Government & Economy

More agile entity for local businesses with merger of IE Singapore, Spring

FILES-BRITAIN-INSURANCE-AVIVA-085631.jpg
Sep 6, 2017
Government & Economy

Six IP insurers stung by underwriting losses as claims surge

FEL1930-pixgeneric.jpg
Sep 6, 2017
Opinion

A merger to better serve Singapore Inc

Most Read

1 Scientists zap 'voices' from schizophrenia sufferers
2 Latest bout of en bloc sales could yield over 12,000 new homes
3 In for a scary taxi ride
4 Owners driven by fears of hike in GLS supply
5 Singapore developers seek to top up their landbank
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

nmterminal4.jpg
Sep 6, 2017
Transport

Changi Airport's Terminal 4 to open on Oct 31: Khaw Boon Wan

BT_20170906_PENTERPRISE6_3071502.jpg
Sep 6, 2017
Government & Economy

More agile entity for local businesses with merger of IE Singapore, Spring

capitaland.jpg
Sep 6, 2017
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand widens Indonesia footprint with serviced residence acquisition

Sep 6, 2017
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, Noble, Blumont

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening