You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil marks highest January opening price since 2014

Tue, Jan 02, 2018 - 9:37 AM

BP_oil_020118_7.jpg
Oil prices had their highest January opening since 2014 on Tuesday, supported by ongoing supply cuts led by OPEC and Russia as well as strong demand.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SINGAPORE] Oil prices had their highest January opening since 2014 on Tuesday, supported by ongoing supply cuts led by OPEC and Russia as well as strong demand.

Only rising US production, which is on the verge of breaking through 10 million barrels per day (bpd), is somewhat hampering the outlook into 2018.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at US$60.29 a barrel at 0119 GMT, down 13 US cents, or 0.2 per cent, from their last settlement of 2017, but starting the year above US$60 a barrel for the first time since 2014.

Brent crude futures - the international benchmark for oil prices - were at US$66.79 a barrel, down eight US cents, or 0.1 per cent, since their last close of 2017. It is also the first time since 2014 that Brent opened a year above US$60 a barrel.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Traders said Tuesday's prices dips were due to the full return of the 450,000 bpd capacity Forties pipeline system in the North Sea, as well as ongoing repairs at a Libyan pipeline, which had cut output there by 70,000 bpd to 100,000 bpd.

Global oil markets have been supported by a year of production cuts led by the Middle East-dominated Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and Russia. The cuts started in January 2017 and are scheduled to cover all of 2018.

Strong demand growth, especially from China, has also been supporting crude.

"Oil inventories have been declining since March 2017 and Opec have agreed to extend production cuts until the end of 2018 so it is probably uncontroversial to say that the fundamental outlook for oil has improved since the beginning of 2017," said William O'Loughlin, investment analyst at Australia's Rivkin Securities.

"On the other hand, the higher prices are expected to stoke US shale output," he said.

US commercial crude oil inventories have fallen by almost 20 per cent from their historic highs last March, to 431.9 million barrels.

US oil production has risen by almost 16 per cent since mid-2016, to 9.75 million bpd at the end of last year.

However, consultancy Rystad Energy said "US crude oil production capacity has reached 10 million barrels per day."

REUTERS

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Energy & Commodities

Big oil's exit leaves Norway tending to its own petroleum future

Oil rises towards US$61 after yearly gains as US drillers pause

Gold hits more than 3-month high on strong technicals

Johannesburg suffocates in shadow of mine dumps

Stocks to watch: Chip Eng Seng, Oxley Holdings, KLW Holdings

Noble sets final price for sale of American ethanol unit at US$18.1m

Editor's Choice

2017-10-20T093231Z_1974347008_RC120B609360_RTRMADP_3_EMERGING-SWF-INVESTMENT.JPG
Jan 2, 2018
BT Outlook 2018
Stocks

Consumer stocks favoured as Goldilocks works her charms

BT_20180102_HUEY_3243640.jpg
Jan 2, 2018
BT Outlook 2018
Real Estate

Big property deals surge to 10-year high in 2017

BT_20180102_YEO_3243754.jpg
Jan 2, 2018
Banking & Finance

NTUC Income's digital investment gathers steam

Most Read

1 Growing fears of bubbles after 2017's frothy exuberance
2 Nascent property recovery has legs, but en bloc fever likely to abate
3 Bitcoin starts a new year by tumbling, first time since 2015
4 Big property deals surge to 10-year high in 2017
5 Creative Technology unit files patent complaints against Nintendo, Asus and 6 other companies
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

nz_skyline_02012018.jpg
Jan 2, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore economy beats forecasts to expand 3.1% in Q4

Jan 2, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble sets final price for sale of American ethanol unit at US$18.1m

condo 19473194 .jpg
Jan 2, 2018
Real Estate

Private home prices stage first full-year growth since 2013: URA flash estimates

Jan 2, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Chip Eng Seng, Oxley Holdings, KLW Holdings

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening