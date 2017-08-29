You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil prices dip as market grapples with hurricane damage

Tuesday, August 29, 2017 - 20:53

[LONDON] Crude prices dipped on Tuesday as the market grappled with the shutdown of some 13 per cent of refining capacity in the United States after a hurricane ripped through the heart of the country's oil industry.

The refinery closures helped push US gasoline futures to a two-year high of US$1.7799 per gallon on Monday, although they had receded to US$1.7030 by 1158 GMT on Tuesday.

International Brent crude futures were 32 US cents lower at US$51.57 per barrel, having traded as high as US$52.19 earlier in the day.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude edged down 5 US cents to $46.52 a barrel, after falling more than two per cent in the previous session.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The damage assessment could lead to more volatility. Some refineries were preparing for restarts, but heavy rains are expected to last through Wednesday, adding to catastrophic flooding in Houston.

"Refineries in Asia should run much harder to make up for (US closures), which is supportive for Brent," said Olivier Jakob, managing director of oil analysis firm PetroMatrix.

Still, Mr Jakob warned that the scale of US upstream outages was not yet clear, and extensive damage on oilfields or pipelines could boost WTI prices.

Harvey, which has been downgraded from a hurricane, hit oil refiners harder than crude producers.

"Around 2-3 million bpd (barrels per day) of refining capacity is offline or in the process of shutting down ... (and) more than 500,000 bpd of oil production... is offline," Barclays bank said.

It added that the storm's impact would "linger for several more weeks".

As a result, the discount of US WTI versus Brent surpassed US$5 per barrel, its widest in more than two years. CL-LCO1=R Crude markets were also looking at disruptions in Libya and Colombia.

In Libya, militia pipeline blockades closed three oilfields and forced state-run National Oil Corp to declare force majeure at several sites. The 280,000-bpd Sharara field, the Opec member's largest, has been shut for around a week.

In Colombia, a bomb attack by the leftist ELN rebel group halted pumping operations along the country's second-largest oil pipeline, the 210,000-bpd Cano-Limon Covenas.

Despite this, crude remains in ample supply, resulting in low prices.

"We are thus lowering our Brent oil price estimates to US$55 per barrel from US$60 per barrel in 4Q17 (and) to US$57 per barrel from US$64 per barrel in 2018," Jefferies bank said.

REUTERS
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Energy & Commodities

China's US$1t power industry overhaul is just starting

US gasoline price jumps, crude falls as Harvey hits refiners

Harvey leaves Houston crippled by floods

Hurricane Harvey throws a wrench into US energy engine

Sinopec rides chemicals to best half-year profit since 2014

ExxonMobil completes acquisition of Jurong Aromatics plant

Editor's Choice

BT_20170829_LMXMERGER29L2UY_3059716.jpg
Aug 29, 2017
Real Estate

Second agency merger in two months fans talk of further consolidation

Aug 29, 2017
Government & Economy

Sept 23 will be polling day if enough candidates for a contest

file6uefyvka6exr7cdh1z1.jpg
Aug 29, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore dollar surges against US dollar as central bankers keep mum on policy

Most Read

1 Sing dollar surges after Jackson Hole; local interest rates gain too
2 Airbnb offers concessions to get home-sharing rules relaxed
3 Amber Park up for collective sale for at least S$768m
4 S'pore electric supercar shows blossoming of what country can do
5 Tiong Seng, Ocean Sky unit to buy Sloane Court Hotel
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

map.JPG
Aug 29, 2017
Government & Economy

LTA frees up land meant for Singapore Underground Road System

map.JPG
Aug 29, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Aug 29, 2017
Banking & Finance

Singapore dollar rallies for the fourth day on safe haven appeal

Aug 29, 2017
Banking & Finance

Credit Suisse sued by billionaire in Singapore and New Zealand

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening