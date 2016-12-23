You are here
Old Mutual-JPM Natural Resources Fund reaps rewards of metals rebound
The fund run by JPMorgan Asset Management delivers 79% return after holding on to mining firms
New York
WHEN shares of mining companies - including Freeport-McMoRan Inc to Glencore plc - were collapsing last year, a small fund run by JPMorgan Asset Management chose to hold on. Now, it is reaping the rewards of a metals rebound that is turning bears into bulls.
Old Mutual-JPM
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg