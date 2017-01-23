You are here
Opec, Russia say oil cuts deeper and faster than expected
Saudi minister says producers have removed 1.5 million barrels a day from the market
London
OPEC and Russia said they are ahead of schedule implementing their historic agreement to curb oil output and boost prices.
Saudi Arabia, Algeria and Kuwait have already made deeper cuts than required, while Russia has been able to reduce supply faster than expected,
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg