You are here
Opec's 2017 balancing act could face headwinds from US shale
As producer countries aim to cut production to bring oil prices up to US$58, shale firms may upend Opec's plans
London
AFTER pulling off the biggest oil-market deal in a decade, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) faces a new balancing act in 2017: boosting prices without igniting shale.
The first shale boom had spurred a global supply glut that started prices sliding in
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg