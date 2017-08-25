Pavilion Gas secures two-year access rights to LNG terminal

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Singapore
PAVILION Gas, a wholly owned subsidiary of Pavilion Energy, has secured access rights to the liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal on Jurong Island.
This, it said, will support higher volumes of LNG trading activities, small scale LNG opportunities, LNG breakbulk and
