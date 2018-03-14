You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

PCS opens US$80m naphtha import facilities on Jurong Island

Wed, Mar 14, 2018 - 2:00 PM
kaiyiw@sph.com.sg@WongKaiYiBT

PCS NIF_PRESS_1.jpg
PCS’s newest installation includes eight storage tanks totalling some 240,000 cubic metres of capacity, a 120,000 deadweight tonnage (DWT) liquid berth capable of handling large vessels transporting naphtha and associated facilities.
PHOTO: PETROCHEMICAL CORPORATION OF SINGAPORE

PETROCHEMICAL Corporation of Singapore (PCS) on Wednesday marked the official opening of its US$80 million naphtha import facilities on Jurong Island, a project first announced two years ago in 2016.

PCS's newest installation includes eight storage tanks totalling some 240,000 cubic metres of capacity, a 120,000 deadweight tonnage (DWT) liquid berth capable of handling large vessels transporting naphtha and associated facilities.

In previous reporting by the Nikkei Asian Review, the berth will be able to dock tankers with a capacity of 50,000 to 70,000 tonnes, doubling the size that can be accommodated.

This will cut drop-offs by naphtha tankers to once every eight to 10 days, from once per four to five days.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

PCS sources naphtha via pipeline from nearby refineries and also imports it from the Middle East, Nikkei added.

Akira Yonemura, PCS's managing director, said that the company's new facilities will give it more opportunities for feedstock optimisation and further strengthens the firm's competitiveness.

"Petrochemicals remain a competitive business, with growing demand being matched by new additions in China and the United States," Mr Yonemura said.

The naphtha import facilities will also help PCS continue to be a "reliable and competitive supplier" to all its customers, he added.

Lim Kok Kiang, assistant managing director of the Singapore Economic Development Board, congratulated the company on the completion of its facilities, adding that it will enhance the resilience of Singapore's energy and chemicals industry, and improve the sector's overall competitiveness.

The new tanks, in addition to reducing costs, will enable PCS to more easily blend naphtha suitable for its plants.

PCS is owned jointly by Japan-Singapore Petrochemicals Company - led by Sumitomo Chemical Company, Qatar Petroleum International and Shell Petrochemicals.

It operates two crackers on Jurong Island, supplying petrochemical building blocks such as ethylene and propylene to industrial customers.

Energy & Commodities

Noble Group share trading halted pending statement

Alliance Mineral, Tawana Resources start lithium production at Australia mine

US crude falls 1% on concerns over rising output

German utility deal turns coal veteran RWE into green giant

LNG is the new shale oil with US as disruptor-in-chief

Court blocks 56 billion rand in South Africa renewable projects

Editor's Choice

BT_20180314_JQGRAB14_3349307.jpg
Mar 14, 2018
Technology

Grab Financial could disrupt banking sector

graduates.jpg
Mar 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Graduate under-employment rises as more take to the gig economy

BT_20180314_KRLUXE1WDW_3349359.jpg
Mar 14, 2018
Real Estate

CDL prices penthouses at New Futura from S$39.8m each

Most Read

1 3 biggest property agencies band together to form online platform for agents, consumers
2 Grab Financial could disrupt banking sector
3 Singapore tops global smart city performance ranking in 2017: study
4 Singapore condo resale prices up 1.9% in February, units sold jump 11.3%: SRX Property
5 Graduate under-employment rises as more take to the gig economy
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

file6yv8g0wtdvlgp2cde7u.jpg
Mar 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

file6yv8g0wtdvlgp2cde7u.jpg
Mar 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Economists raise Singapore's 2018 growth forecast to 3.2%

2018-02-19T014817Z_738022208_RC171F730E30_RTRMADP_3_NOBLE-RESULTS.JPG
Mar 14, 2018
Companies & Markets

Group of Noble creditors sign support for restructuring

nm-uber-1403.jpg
Mar 14, 2018
Transport

Uber launches its first-in-Asia carpooling service

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening