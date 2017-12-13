Pertamina sees crude imports of 250,000 bpd in '18

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Jakarta
INDONESIA'S Pertamina expects to import up to 250,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil in 2018, the head of the state-owned company's procurement unit said on Tuesday.
From Indonesia's crude output of around 800,000 bpd, about 500,000 bpd currently goes to Pertamina's
