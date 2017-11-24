You are here
Pig farming in China's north-east going the whole hog
But plan to produce almost 120 million pigs annually is upending corn market, smaller holdings elsewhere
Beijing
CHINA'S largest pig farming companies and new entrants are racing to build vast, modern hog farms in the north-eastern cornbelt, expanding the world's biggest pork market and upending traditional trade flows in meat and grain.
At least eight listed companies have announced
