You are here
Rig operator's move sparks rush for the exit
UMW Oil & Gas slumps to new low as investors query steep premiums in its acquisition of Icon and Orkim
Kuala Lumpur
SHARES of Malaysian drill rig operator UMW Oil & Gas Corporation (UMWOG) slumped to a new low of 68 sen on Monday as investors reacted negatively to a proposed consolidation with two other sector players amid the oil price slump. Even at the worst of the oil price
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg