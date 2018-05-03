You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Rural purchases to boost Indian gold demand through December -WGC

Thu, May 03, 2018 - 12:50 PM

FILES-METALS-FINANCE-RESULTS-040039.jpg
Indian gold demand may improve through to December as positive monsoon rains and government efforts to raise farmer incomes could boost rural purchases enough to offset higher prices because of the weak rupee, the World Gold Council (WGC) said.
PHOTO: AFP

[MUMBAI] Indian gold demand may improve through to December as positive monsoon rains and government efforts to raise farmer incomes could boost rural purchases enough to offset higher prices because of the weak rupee, the World Gold Council (WGC) said.

India is the world's second-biggest gold consumer and higher demand there could support global prices that have risen over 5 per cent since mid-December, although a rise in imports of the metal would widen India's trade deficit.

The government's measures to boost rural incomes by increasing the subsidised prices for food grains and the forecast for a normal monsoon rains in 2018 will bolster demand, Somasundaram PR, the managing director of WGC's Indian operations, told Reuters on Thursday.

"The aggregate demand in April to December would be higher than last year's three quarters," he said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Two-thirds of India's gold demand comes from rural areas, where jewellery is a traditional store of wealth.

The country is likely to receive average monsoon rains in 2018, the India Meteorological Department said in April, potentially raising farm and economic growth in Asia's third-biggest economy, where half of the farmland lacks irrigation.

India, which sets a minimum support price (MSP) for nearly two dozen farm commodities, said in its budget in February that the MSP will be set at a minimum of 1-1/2 times the cost of production.

In the quarter that ended in March, Indian gold demand fell 12 per cent from a year ago to 115.6 tonnes as jewellery demand dropped to the second-lowest level in ten years after local prices jumped, the WGC said in a report published on Thursday.

In the local market, gold futures were trading near their highest level in 20 months as the rupee depreciated to the lowest level in nearly 14 months.

Demand also fell as the number of days considered lucky for weddings in the March quarter fell, Mr Somasundaram said.

Last quarter there were only seven auspicious days compared with 22 a year ago. However, the rest of the year will have the same as the same period in 2017, he said.

Gold is an essential part of a bride's dowry in India and also a popular gift from family and guests at weddings.

India's gold consumption in 2018 is likely be between 700 and 800 tonnes versus 737.5 tonnes last year, Mr Somasundaram said.

Indian demand has averaged 840 tonnes over the last 10 years.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

China shunning US supplies of soya bean amid trade tensions

Oil gains slightly after Federal Reserve sees economy growing at a 'moderate rate'

Opec's reason for sticking with the cuts rests on shaky ground

Indonesian leader slams oil firm Pertamina, 'convoluted' energy rules

Labor walkout trims shift at Cargill Nebraska beef plant

Labor walkout trims shift at Cargill Nebraska beef plant

Editor's Choice

2018-04-09T040922Z_1786399673_RC18A5975BA0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-CENBANK.JPG
May 3, 2018
Banking & Finance

Greenback surge pares most of Sing dollar's 2018 gains

BT_20180503_ABRAZER_3422159.jpg
May 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Razer teams up with Singtel to link their regional e-payment systems

May 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Midas could be insolvent soon amid fraud allegations

Most Read

1 Please, sir, I want some more dividends
2 Greenback surge pares most of Sing dollar's 2018 gains
3 DBS shares shoot past S$30 on 21% surge in Q1 earnings
4 Trump says Singapore among possible sites for meeting with Kim Jong Un
5 Midas could be insolvent soon amid fraud allegations
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_HDB_030518_67.jpg
May 3, 2018
Real Estate

HDB resale prices fall 0.8% m-o-m in April as volume drops 2.5%: SRX

2018-04-09T040922Z_1786399673_RC18A5975BA0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-CENBANK.JPG
May 3, 2018
Banking & Finance

Greenback surge pares most of Sing dollar's 2018 gains

May 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

UOB earnings up 21% to S$978m for Q1

May 3, 2018
Government & Economy

MAS slaps 4-year ban on ex-Credit Suisse banker Lim Fang Wee

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening