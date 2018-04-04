You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Russia imports Granny Smith trees instead of apples

Agri-firms are becoming more self-sufficient by growing their own produce instead of relying on foreign imports
Wed, Apr 04, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180404_SYAPPLES4_3378258.jpg
Farm operator AFG National Group's new orchard will produce about 8,000 tonnes of Gala, Red Delicious and Granny Smith apples this year.
BT FILE PHOTO

Moscow

TO UNDERSTAND how President Vladimir Putin is weaning Russians off foreign food, look no further than the apple trees growing in the Krasnodar region near the Black Sea, where a Soviet-era orchard once flourished. They're mostly from Italy.

Russia is the world's largest apple importer because local varieties spoil faster than those grown in Europe or China, and shoppers often prefer the taste of imported fruit.

When farm operator AFG National Group sought to upgrade supplies in 2015, rather than use domestic crops, the company shipped in 143,000 trees from fields 3,000 kilometres away. Its new orchard near the Caucasus Mountains will produce about 8,000 tonnes of Gala, Red Delicious and Granny Smith apples this year.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Deciding to use the latest technology in planting orchards, we realised that, unfortunately, national research in this area lags behind the leading European and global trends," said Oleg Ryanov, who runs the orchard unit at AFG, which until the apple investment in Krasnodar, was growing mostly rice on 70,000 hectares in southern Russia.

"From the very start, we took a cue from European countries." Increasingly, Russia is acquiring equipment and know-how from outside the country to expand agricultural output. Over the past decade, that strategy helped to create an exporting juggernaut for major crops such as wheat and barley. But consumers still rely on foreign dairy, fruits and vegetables, so farmers are importing better seeds, greenhouses and even milking cows to improve domestic capacity.

Agricultural investment reached 374.7 billion rubles (S$8.5 billion) in 2017, up 3.1 per cent from a year earlier, government data show. While there's no estimate for how much of that went to foreign technology, such imports can be 20 per cent to 90 per cent of what it costs farmers to get new production operating, according to Agriconsult, a St Petersburg-based consultant.

"The amount of imported equipment is large," said Andrey Golokhvastov, Agriconsult's director general. "It's expensive but reliable. There are some domestic substitutes, but they aren't as effective." The sense of urgency to remake home-grown agriculture has increased since Mr Putin banned certain food imports in 2014 - in retaliation for sanctions imposed by the European Union and the US over Russian incursions in Crimea. And the government has stepped in to help subsidise investments, even as a weaker ruble makes all imports more costly.

Improved technology is paying off. Russia's food imports in 2016 totalled 23.6 billion, down about 5 per cent from 2010, according to World Trade Organization data. With the huge increase in grain production, the country's total agricultural exports are up 16-fold since 2000. A decade ago, Russia was the biggest poultry importer. Since then, it has cut purchases by 80 per cent.

But further investment is needed to make Russia more self-sufficient, Mr Putin told farmers last week at a forum in Krasnodar. In addition to importing more apples than any other country, Russia remains the third-largest buyer of foreign tomatoes and second-largest for imported cheese, based on weight.

The push for more spending on foreign equipment has meant a surge in business for European companies including DeLaval SRO in Sweden; GEA Group AG and Big Dutchman International GmbH in Germany.

Others are taking an even longer-term approach. Domestic companies including Ros Agro Plc are trying to develop seed industries that will compete with the likes of Monsanto Co. BLOOMBERG

Energy & Commodities

BlackGold's coal mine holds 147m tonnes of reserves: geoscientist report

Charisma Energy faces material uncertainty as going concern: KPMG auditors

Gold prices tumble after Monday's surge

Oil edges higher with Wall Street, Brent well below US$70

Keppel, Titan walk away from Quanzhou shipyard agreement

Sugar cane arrears in India jump to 170 billion rupees

Editor's Choice

LZW_7428_edited.jpg
Apr 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Corporate governance progress flatlines for Singapore companies

BT_20180404_JQGRAB4_3378678.jpg
Apr 4, 2018
Technology

Grab makes play for startups to expand foothold in S-E Asia

BT_20180404_MRVEREDUS4__3378717.jpg
Apr 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Temasek-backed Accuron divests Singapore's Veredus Labs to Japan's Sekisui Chemical

Most Read

1 AIA Singapore to pay out S$494m in policy bonuses for 2018
2 Airbnb for cars is here and rental car giants are not happy
3 Tiong Seng, Ocean Sky snag Cairnhill Heights for S$73m, below initial asking price
4 Venture boss beats bank CEOs with S$12m paycheck for 2017
5 URA private home price index rises 3.1% in Q1 2018, steepest q-o-q gain since Q2 2010
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

LZW_7428_edited.jpg
Apr 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Corporate governance progress flatlines for Singapore companies

BT_20180404_JQGRAB4_3378678.jpg
Apr 4, 2018
Technology

Grab makes play for startups to expand foothold in S-E Asia

BT_20180404_STPARL4_3378742.jpg
Apr 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Parliament begins half-time recess

Apr 4, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Keppel, Blumont, Charisma Energy, Allied Tech

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening