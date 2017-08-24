Russia remains China's top oil supplier for 5th straight month in July

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Beijing
RUSSIA held its spot as China's top crude oil supplier for a fifth month in a row in July, with shipments up 54 per cent over a year earlier, data showed on Wednesday.
Russian shipments last month came in at 4.97 million tonnes, or about 1.17 million barrels per day (bpd),
