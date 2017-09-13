You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Shell says to focus on Basra gas in Iraq after Majnoon exit

Wednesday, September 13, 2017 - 14:54

fa-shell-20170913.jpg
Oil major Royal Dutch Shell said on Wednesday it would focus its efforts on the development and growth of the Basra Gas Company in Iraq after handing over operations of the Majnoon oil venture back to the Iraqi government.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] Oil major Royal Dutch Shell said on Wednesday it would focus its efforts on the development and growth of the Basra Gas Company in Iraq after handing over operations of the Majnoon oil venture back to the Iraqi government.

On Tuesday, Reuters reported that Shell Iraq has started preparations to finalise the exit of Shell from Majnoon, one of the largest fields in the country.

"In May 2017, the ministry of oil in Iraq applied the performance penalty and remuneration factor on the Shell operated venture, the Majnoon oil field, which had a significant impact on its commerciality," a Shell spokesman said.

Shell then decided that it was in the best interest of all parties to hand over operations of the Majnoon venture to the Iraqi government.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Shell remains firmly committed to Iraq. By handing over Majnoon operation to the ministry of Oil, Shell will be in a stronger position to maximise value to the government of Iraq and its people as well as our shareholders by focusing its efforts on the development and growth of Basra Gas Company," the spokesman said.

Basra Gas Company is a joint venture between Shell, South Gas Company and Mitsubishi and the Petrochemical Project Nebras.

REUTERS

Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Energy & Commodities

Gold little changed amid firmer equities

Oil up on Opec output decline; US refinery restarts

Shell focuses energy on green fuels, car charging

Bullish copper bets go wrong as hedge funds ignore warnings

Solar developers hoarding panels as threat of US tariffs looms

Opec to discuss extending oil cuts by more than 3 months

Editor's Choice

file6vqkwbl2oic1j9sswjnn.jpg
Sep 13, 2017
Banking & Finance

SIAS, Rajah & Tann seek MAS action on insurance for Singapore bonds

BT_20170913_KRDRAYCOTT13XT7A_3082560.jpg
Sep 13, 2017
Real Estate

Alpha sells 22 units at Draycott Eight

BT_20170913_SEFORMULA13_3082400.jpg
Sep 13, 2017
Life & Culture

Perfect 10

Most Read

1 UOB, HSBC join mortgage war with 3-year fixed-rate packages
2 AIA's new firm 'luring hundreds of rival agents'
3 Private home prices to rise 10% by end-2018: Morgan Stanley
4 Hot Stock: SPH falls 3.7% on heavy trading
5 Possible deluge of used cars ahead but impact uncertain
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

halimah130917.jpg
Sep 13, 2017
Government & Economy

Halimah Yacob declared president-elect after walkover victory

Sep 13, 2017
Stocks

Hot stock: Venture surges 10% after CEO's purchase

Sep 13, 2017
Government & Economy

Five crew missing after dredger collides with tanker off Singapore

Sep 13, 2017
Companies & Markets

Brokers' Take: DBS Group Research raises target price for Keppel DC Reit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening