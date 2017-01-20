You are here
Six bidders shortlisted in sale of Jurong Aromatics
Search for buyers comes ahead of July expiry of JAC's one-year tolling arrangement with Glencore and BP
Singapore
HALF a year after restarting operations, Jurong Aromatics Corp (JAC), which runs one of the world's largest petrochemical plants, has now been put up for sale.
Six bidders have been shortlisted, among them Lotte Chemical Corp and SK from Korea, as well as ExxonMobil, The
