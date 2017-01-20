You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Six bidders shortlisted in sale of Jurong Aromatics

Search for buyers comes ahead of July expiry of JAC's one-year tolling arrangement with Glencore and BP
Friday, January 20, 2017 - 05:50
by
sandrea@sph.com.sg@AndreaSohBT

Singapore

HALF a year after restarting operations, Jurong Aromatics Corp (JAC), which runs one of the world's largest petrochemical plants, has now been put up for sale.

Six bidders have been shortlisted, among them Lotte Chemical Corp and SK from Korea, as well as ExxonMobil, The

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Surbana axes 50 'poor performers'; MOM in talks with unions
2 Developers to keep playing quantum price game this year
3 14 financial institutions in Singapore to participate in debt consolidation plan
4 Singapore's macro fundamentals are sound, will weather storms: MAS's Ravi Menon
5 Ex-Deutsche Bank forex trader in Singapore admits cheating bank
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening